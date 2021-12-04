[Watch] Ajaz Patel becomes 3rd bowler in Test history to pick up 10 wickets in an innings in the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

"What a privilege to be here to see this" is what Sunil Gavaskar said when New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up 10 wickets in a single innings on Saturday. Former England off-spinner Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble previously achieved the rare feat before Patel.

Ajaz Patel reached the historic milestone in the 110th over of India's first innings in the ongoing Test in Mumbai, which is also his birthplace. The left-arm spinner dismissed India's No.11, Mohammed Siraj, via a classic flighted delivery that turned away from the right-hander. Siraj went for a breakaway slog and could only loop it high in the air for mid-on fielder Rachin Ravindra to take an easy catch.

Ajaz Patel and his fellow New Zealand players erupted in celebrations. You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ajaz Patel's spell of 10/119 is now the third-best in the longest format. Laker achieved the feat almost seven decades ago by recording 10/53 against Australia. Kumble then skittled Pakistan with a spell of 10/74 in 1999 in Delhi. Patel is now also the holder of the best spell for New Zealand and the best figures against India in Test cricket.

Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul keeps India down to 325

In the 47.5 over marathon, Ajaz Patel was impeccable with his lines and lengths, bowling at the same point over after over.

His ability to turn and keep the ball straight with similar action, while also using the bounce, unsettled the Indians who kept losing wickets to him while easily seeing off the other bowlers.

In the end, the hosts had to settle for a score of 325 in the essay. Looking at the turning pitch, this could well be defended, but that would take nothing away from Ajaz Patel's historic achievement.

