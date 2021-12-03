[Watch] Mumbai boy Ajaz Patel upsets Indian fans; dismisses Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara for ducks in 2nd India vs New Zealand 2021 Test

Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel wreaked havoc at the Wankhede Stadium during the first innings of the second Test against India. Playing for New Zealand, Ajaz dismissed experienced Indian batters Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara before they could open their accounts.

Pujara lost his stumps to Ajaz Patel while trying to charge down the wicket to tackle a full delivery into the leg stump. Later in the same over, captain Kohli was dismissed LBW in controversial fashion.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium. The decision seemed to be working in India's favor as openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill provided the team with a good start.

They had a 80-run first-wicket partnership before Ajaz Patel dismissed Shubman on 44. Cheteshwar Pujara came out to bat next but could not survive long. Meanwhile, captain Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion on the last ball of the same over.

Ajaz Patel is the only New Zealand bowler to take a wicket in the 2nd Test against India so far

Ajaz Patel has bowled a dream spell against India at the Wankhede Stadium so far in the 2nd Test match (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Rain delayed the start of the second Test between India and New Zealand. But once the skies got a little clearer, the match got underway, and Mayank Agarwal stitched up a brilliant opening stand with Shubman Gill.

None of the Kiwi bowlers could break the partnership but Ajaz Patel turned the momentum in New Zealand's favor by dismissing three batters in quick succession. India were down from 80/0 to 80/3 in the space of 16 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer has now joined Mayank Agarwal in the middle. India have crossed the 100-run mark. You can follow the live scorecard of the India vs New Zealand 2021 2nd Test right here.

