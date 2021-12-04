[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin comically reviews after being bowled by Ajaz Patel in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Ravichandran Ashwin was left bamboozled by New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel as he became the left-arm spinner’s sixth victim in the first innings of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Ajaz bowled Ashwin for a golden duck, getting the ball to turn past his outside edge and hit the top of the off-stump.

But Ashwin, thinking that the umpire had given him out caught behind, reviewed first before realizing what had happened.

As it dawned on him that he had been clean bowled, Ashwin immediately walked off, realizing his error.

Watch the moment here:

Shiv @SJ___155 Ashwin trying to review a clean bowled. LoL. Chutiyapa . #INDvzNZ Ashwin trying to review a clean bowled. LoL. Chutiyapa . #INDvzNZ https://t.co/FBdWZ4v2Rp

The incident led to some strong reactions, including from Brad Hogg, who suggested that India should have lost a review.

"Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire," he tweeted.

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire. #INDvzNZ Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire. #INDvzNZ

dekh tamasha democracy ka @sabscamhai420

Ashwin : "Looks like I am gonna have to review this one"

#INDvzNZ Ball dislodges middle and offAshwin : "Looks like I am gonna have to review this one" Ball dislodges middle and off Ashwin : "Looks like I am gonna have to review this one"#INDvzNZ https://t.co/b8KtGjYT7p

👻 @gujjulegacy Ashwin Anna after getting bowled Ashwin Anna after getting bowled https://t.co/PuT4Tx0h75

Ashwin’s wicket left India at 224/6, having added just three runs to their overnight score of 221/4.

Ajaz Patel rocks India early on Day 2 at the Wankhede Stadium

Ajaz Patel took two wickets off consecutive deliveries in the second over today to get New Zealand off to a brilliant start on the second day of the second Test against India.

He first had Wriddhiman Saha trapped LBW before castling Ashwin. The two scalps meant he had taken all six of India's wickets to fall in the innings.

Yesterday, he gave New Zealand the first breakthrough when he got Shubman Gill to edge one behind to the slip fielder, one ball after a missed stumping chance.

He then castled Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck before trapping India captain Virat Kohli in front of the stumps. He had his fourth when he had Shreyas Iyer caught behind after the batter inside edged the ball onto his pads.

It has been an especially memorable performance for Ajaz Patel, given Mumbai is the city where he was born. India have been kept in the match by Mayank Agarwal, who scored his fourth Test century and is currently unbeaten.

