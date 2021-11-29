[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja gets the big wicket of Kane Williamson with a brilliant arm-ball in the 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja netted the big wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with a brilliant delivery to recharge India's hopes of a win in the Kanpur Test on Sunday.

On the first ball of the 70th over, with the visitors still doing well at 128/5, Ravindra Jadeja hurled a quick arm ball on middle stump against Kane Williamson.

The right-handed batter, who had played mostly on the front foot in his 112-ball knock before this delivery, went back and tried to work it on the leg side. The ball kept low and hit him plumb on the back leg. You can view the dismissal here:

Ravindra Jadeja's huge celebratory appeal and the celebration by the Indians gave testimony about the importance of the blow for the hosts.

Kane Williamson, meanwhile, smiled ruefully at his partner and trudged back without reviewing. The umpire had given out and was vindicated when Hawk-Eye also showed three reds.

Kane Williamson was batting brilliantly at 24 and after Tom Latham, looked the most comfortable at the crease.

He also has a knack for playing critical knocks against India - the World Test Championship final being a case in point - which made the wicket even more special for the hosts.

India sniff a win after Ravindra Jadeja's effort

Earlier in the match, Ravindra Jadeja had also got the prized wicket of Ross Taylor at the stroke of tea, similarly flummoxing the senior batter with a skiddy slider.

The other left-arm spinner, Axar Patel, then removed Henry Nicholls with the first ball of his over in the final session to put more pressure on the visiting captain.

Kane Williamson's wicket reduced New Zealand to 128-6, all but nixing the hopes of a Kiwi win. It also gave India a sniff of victory.

The hosts now have only four batters to go through to seal a remarkable series lead. A win here on a slow pitch without some key players will be a memorable one for Ajinkya Rahane's boys.

