"What dreams are made of" - Ajaz Patel on taking four wickets on Day 1 at the Wankhede

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was New Zealand's star player on Day 1 of the second Test against India. He took four wickets to disrupt the hosts' batting lineup.

Ajaz first dismissed Shubman Gill to end a 80-run opening partnership between Gill and Mayank Agarwal. He then, in his next over, sent Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli packing for ducks. He ended another 80-run partnership when he had Shreyas Iyer caught behind off his pad.

India finished the day at 221/4 after winning the toss and opting to bat, with Ajaz taking all four wickets. It would have truly been his day had it not been for a brilliant, defiant century from Mayank Agarwal.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ Ajaz Patel leading the way with the ball on Day 1 in Mumbai. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3IknZoa Ajaz Patel leading the way with the ball on Day 1 in Mumbai. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3IknZoa #INDvNZ https://t.co/7ZWzQEjpOQ

Speaking about how he felt after the day's play, Ajaz Patel said it was special to get the wickets. But he admitted that there is still work to be done.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, he said:

"This is what dreams are made of. To be out here and to go up there and pick up four wickets in the first day is pretty special. At the same time the job is only half done, so we need to turn up tomorrow and work hard for the last wickets."

He went on to say that the match is evenly poised.

"It is obviously quite evenly poised at the moment with India still having six wickets in hand. But we have done well to get inroads into their line-up. The reality of Test cricket is if you put the ball in good areas for long periods of time, you will see rewards."

"My day today" - Ajaz Patel on special performance in 'hometown' Mumbai

Ajaz Patel was back at the city of his birth for the second Test and put in a special performance to mark the occasion.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS

Ajaz Patel takes a look at the Wankhede Stadium Honours Board on the way out following his 4-73 on the opening day of the 2nd Test in Mumbai Ajaz Patel takes a look at the Wankhede Stadium Honours Board on the way out following his 4-73 on the opening day of the 2nd Test in Mumbai #INDvNZ 🤞Ajaz Patel takes a look at the Wankhede Stadium Honours Board on the way out following his 4-73 on the opening day of the 2nd Test in Mumbai #INDvNZ https://t.co/fgHk0GELPw

Speaking about playing in Mumbai, he said:

"It was my day today and I am very very lucky to be sitting here with four wickets and I am pretty happy about it, being in my home town at Wankhede it's quite special for me."

Speaking about New Zealand's plans for Day 2, Ajaz said:

"Tomorrow is a new day and we start fresh. Just about bowling in partnerships. Definitely as a spinner you enjoy bowling with pace and bounce and obviously it's providing turn on day one. Tomorrow's game plan is very simple. Try and restrict them as much as possible. Bowl lots of good balls."

Also Read Article Continues below

The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw and the Mumbai match will decide the series.

Edited by Aditya Singh