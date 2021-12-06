"You want individuals to step up" - Virat Kohli after India sweep New Zealand in Mumbai

Virat Kohli was a happy man as India registered their 14th consecutive Test series win at home by beating New Zealand by 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (December 6).

The Indian captain, who missed the first Test in Kanpur, returned to lead the side in Mumbai. After missing out on a win in the first Test, the hosts came hard at the Kiwis to win the game with a day to spare.

Kohli argued the Kiwi batters did exceedingly to snatch a draw despite outstanding bowling performances from the Indian contingent in the first Test. Kohli said:

"To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. You want people to take action. The first test went well, and it was a clinical showing. We had a good discussion about the performance, and the opponents had a solid draw. The spinners gave it their best, but the Kiwi batsmen held their own in Kanpur."

The Indian skipper added:

"There was more bounce here, and the fast bowlers had some help, so we had a greater chance of winning the Test match on the last day."

Coming to Mumbai, the Indian spinners continued the good work and skittled New Zealand out for just 62 in the first innings. They then helped bowl the Kiwis out for 167 to help the home side register their biggest win in terms of runs.

Player of the Series Ravichandran Ashwin returned with an eight-wicket haul while Jayant Yadav and Axar Patel scalped five and three wickets respectively. The trio constantly kept New Zealand under the pump from which they never really recovered.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Here's a list of the biggest wins for India in terms of margin of runs 🙌



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ India beat New Zealand in the second Test by 3️⃣7️⃣2️⃣ runs, the biggest win for India in Tests in terms of runs 👏Here's a list of the biggest wins for India in terms of margin of runs 🙌 India beat New Zealand in the second Test by 3️⃣7️⃣2️⃣ runs, the biggest win for India in Tests in terms of runs 👏Here's a list of the biggest wins for India in terms of margin of runs 🙌#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/UlxP7ClK8e

Virat Kohli asserted that the goal is to take Indian cricket forward under the new management headed by Rahul Dravid.

"Even with the new management, the mindset to move Indian cricket ahead is the same. It's important to maintain Indian cricket's high standards and ensure that it continues to improve."

For the unknown, this was India's first Test series win under new head coach Rahul Dravid, who took charge ahead of the series.

"South Africa is a good challenge" - Virat Kohli on India's upcoming tour

After a couple of days of break, Team India will head to South Africa for a bilateral series comprising of three Tests and as many ODIs. Kohli stressed that playing South Africa in their backyard will be a different ball game.

"South Africa is a good challenge. Last time, we built it up in England and South Africa, and Australia was the culmination of that work. South Africa is a difficult task and a win that we as a team desire to attain," Kohli concluded.

Also Read Article Continues below

India will begin their campaign on December 26 in Centurion in place of December 17 in the wake of a new COVID variant that has gripped the African country.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra