Young-Latham put up century stand after Southee 5-fer as Kiwis dominate Day 2 of 1st India vs New Zealand Test

A five-wicket haul by Tim Southee was backed up by a century stand from openers Will Young and Tom Latham as New Zealand fought back in stunning fashion on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test against India. New Zealand were 129 for no loss at Stumps, with Young unbeaten on 75 and Latham on 50.

Earlier, Southee claimed 5 for 69 to neutralize the impact of Shreyas Iyer’s hundred on Test debut as New Zealand restricted India to 345. Resuming at 258 for 4, the hosts lost their last six wickets for the addition of 87 runs.

New Zealand openers continued the fightback started by Southee. The Kiwi opening pair of Latham and Young batted with resilience to guide the visitors to 72 for no loss in 26 overs at Tea on Day 2. The openers had a few nervous moments but survived to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

Latham was adjudged lbw to Ishant Sharma in the third over. He was hit on the pads with a length ball that nipped back but got the decision overturned as he had inside-edged the ball.

History repeated itself in the 15th over when Latham was again given lbw, this time to Ravindra Jadeja. However, the left-hander reviewed the decision once more and yet again, replays discovered an inside edge. Even as a few balls kept low, the New Zealand openers displayed good technique to survive.

Young was particularly impressive against spinners. He skipped down the wicket to loft Ravichandran Ashwin and drove Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja with ease. Young brought up an impressive fifty immediately after Tea, running Umesh Yadav down to third man for four. He smashed Yadav for two more boundaries in his next over as the Indian pacer erred in line and length.

Latham was the more sedate of the two New Zealand batters. Having worked hard to reach 30, he swept Jadeja firmly for a boundary in front of square to bring up the century stand. Latham then tickled Ashwin around the corner for another four. He reached a patient fifty off 157 balls by sweeping Axar for a single towards deep backward square leg.

In the 56th over, just before stumps, Latham was given caught behind off Ashwin. However, the New Zealand opener reviewed the decision and got an “out” decision overturned for the third time in the day. This was another sign of the visitors’ domination.

Southee rips through India as New Zealand dominate opening session

Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Pic: ICC

India resumed their innings on 258 for 4 and Shreyas began the day with a couple of graceful boundaries off Kyle Jamieson. However, Southee struck early as Jadeja (50) perished without adding to his overnight score. The New Zealand pacer got a length delivery to shape in slightly and Jadeja only managed to inside-edge the ball onto the stumps.

Shreyas continued to punish Jamieson, who wasn’t at his best, and eased into the 90s. He reached his hundred by hitting the tall Kiwi pacer past gully and hurrying back for a second. There wasn’t much joy for India in the first session, though.

Southee got Wriddhiman Saha (1) to edge an away-going delivery and added the big scalp of Shreyas as well for 105. The well-set batter was caught at cover playing a half-hearted drive. The veteran bowler completed a much-deserved five-fer when Axar (3) poked at one outside off-stump.

Ashwin (38) batted with resolve to take India to lunch at 339 for 8. However, he fell immediately after the break, cleaned up by Ajaz Patel while looking for an inside-out drive through the covers.

The New Zealand spinner then trapped Ishant Sharma (0) with a skidder that beat the tailender’s defence. Who would have known that this would be the last wicket to fall on the day!

