"The initial decision made by on-field umpire makes a huge difference" - Zaheer Khan on Virat's Kohli's dismissal in 2nd India-New Zealand Test 

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has delivered his verdict on the controversial umpiring call behind Virat Kohli's dismissal. The Indian skipper was trapped LBW for a duck by Ajaz Patel on day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

Kohli had to take the long walk back to the pavilion after third-umpire Virender Sharma failed to find any conclusive evidence that the ball didn't hit his bat first. He then asked for the on-field call to stand.

Zaheer Khan noted that the on-field call becomes very important in these types of situations. While speaking on Cricbuzz, he said:

"See, it seemed like the ball hit the bat first. But, how conclusive it was, I think the third umpire just did not get enough evidence to overturn it. In these cases, the initial decision made by the on-field umpire makes a huge difference. Had the on-field call been not out, then the decision would have been in India's favor."

Kohli's return to the team lasted only four balls as he was undone by a straight delivery by Ajaz Patel.

I felt that there was an inside edge: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan admitted he felt there was an inside edge while watching it on live telecast. The replays also showed a clear deviation, but a closer, slower look made things complicated as it looked like all three of the bat, pad and ball were in simultaneous contact.

Zaheer added:

"At the end of the day, the process is process. Sometimes it does not go in your favor. When I saw it on TV, I felt that there was an inside edge. But it was a very close call. When there is no conclusive evidence, the rule has been made accordingly."

Ajaz Patel has spun a web around the Indian batsmen, picking up all four Indian wickets to fall so far. He has found sharp turn from day one itself and has bowled 24 overs out of the total of 59 overs bowled by New Zealand.

