IND vs NZ 2022: Indian batters turn up the heat in nets on the eve of series opener in Wellington

Ahead of the series opener against New Zealand on November 18, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and other Indian batters were spotted turning up the heat in the nets in a full-fledged training session.

With the Men in Blue eyeing a T20 reboot, coach VVS Laxman is focusing on power-hitting situational play at a high tempo. Earlier on Wednesday, the former Indian batter was seen giving tips to Rishabh Pant, who recently struggled in the shortest format. Umran Malik and Sanju Samson were other candidates who were in focus at Basin Reserve.



The players who were snubbed from the T20 World Cup in Australia were the new additions.

Following India’s exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup, players including Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal arrived directly from Australia to New Zealand. The quartet began their preparations after a short break, with Chahal and Co. beginning their gym sessions on Monday.

Indian youngsters will aim to capitalize on the chances

The team management have named a comparatively young side for the series against the Black Caps with an eye toward a white-ball series to revamp following a humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup. Head coach Rahul Dravid has also been afforded a rest, with Laxman taking charge for the series.

The practice session is also expected to give the team management a better idea of which pair should open on Friday.

However, the major focus will be on the batting unit with as many as four openers fighting for a place. While Ishan Kishan is likely to be the first choice, the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Sanju Samson are all strong contenders to get an opportunity to bat at the top of the order. They have all opened for India in T20s, with the exception of Gill yet to make his debut in this format.

