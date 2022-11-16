IND vs NZ 2022: 'Kul-Cha' set to reunite as Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram post goes viral

The Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, popularly referred to as Kul-Cha, are set to reunite once again in the upcoming India tour of New Zealand.

The pair used to be a dominant force in world cricket and were too threatening with the ball and hunted batters together. MS Dhoni and later Virat Kohli used to turn to them to break partnerships but since the semi-final exit in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019, we have not seen much of them together.

Ahead of the NZ series, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture with Kuldeep on the eve of the match. The picture was from a photoshoot with Team India for the mugshots ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series. Chahal posted a picture with a caption saying: "Kya haal hai @imkuldeep18."

You can see the post below.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are eager to make a mark ahead of the next World Cup in 2024

The Men in Blue will be aiming to make a strong comeback and begin their journey in T20s for the next World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies and USA. India faced an exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England by 10 wickets in the semi-finals.

Kuldeep Yadav, too, would be eager to be back on the pitch again. He had a good IPL but later got injured again and has been blowing hot and cold in his career since 2019. The Chinaman bowler needs a big series or two to cement his place in the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, did not get a single match in the six outings India had in the World Cup. Chahal would thus be determined to get back on the field, deliver the goods and make a big statement.

Poll : 0 votes