IND vs NZ 2022: "Must look to revamp the team" - Former Pakistan spinner on Team India's bowling attack

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has said that the Indian selectors should have rested pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arsheep Singh for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria suggested that Team India must consider giving some new faces a go. He stated that bowlers who have performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent years must be added to the T20I squad as a revamp is the need of the hour for the Men in Blue.

Kaneria explained:

"India should have rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh for the New Zealand series. They could have given chances to the likes of T Natarajan and those who have done well in the IPL. While it is the decision of the selectors, they must look to revamp the team now."

The Indian selectors have picked Mohammad Siraj and Umran Malik for the assignment. Harshal Patel, who was a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, has also retained his place.

"Important to reduce the workload of the players" - Danish Kaneria's suggestion to Indian team management

Kaneria also spoke about how several top Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to injuries.

He claimed that the team management should reduce the workload of these players to ensure that they remain fit for India's international fixtures. The ex-cricketer highlighted how the IPL has increased the load on Indian cricketers and added:

"Playing in the IPL does take a toll on the players' bodies and the Indian team management must manage the workload of their cricketers well. While it may be one of the finest leagues in the world, it is important to reduce the workload of the players. It shouldn't be the case that your main players aren't available for national duty."

The Indian team showcased some form during the group stage of the T20 World Cup, finishing as table-toppers in Group 2. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to make it to the finals, suffering an embarrassing 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-finals.

