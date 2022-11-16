IND vs NZ 2022: [WATCH] Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson take a ride on a crocodile bike in Wellington

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson were seen taking a ride on a crocodile bike in Wellington recently. The official Instagram handle of the New Zealand cricket team has shared a video of the same.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, Pandya will be leading the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20I series against the Kiwis. India and New Zealand will clash in three T20I matches from November 18 to 22. The first game will be played in Wellington, the second in Mount Maunganui, and the third in Napier.

Ahead of the series, Pandya and Williamson demonstrated their off-field camaraderie by taking a ride on a crocodile bike. The two captains were engaged in a conversation during the trip. The Blackcaps' official Instagram handle uploaded the video with the caption:

“Just @kane_s_w & @hardikpandya93 on a crocodile bike in @wellingtonnz #NZvIND.”

Pandya starred for India with the willow in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England in Adelaide, smashing 63 off 33 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as Jos Buttler and Co. cruised into the final with a 10-wicket win.

Williamson-led New Zealand, on the other hand, went down to Pakistan by seven wickets in the first semi-final in Sydney.

“He is one of the most sought-after match-winners” - Kane Williamson hails Hardik Pandya

In a pre-series press conference, Kiwi skipper Williamson praised his counterpart and termed him a “most sought-after match-winner”. Asked about the Indian all-rounder, the 32-year-old commented:

“Hardik is a superstar of the game. I played against him on a number of occasions. He is one of the most sought-after match-winners. And the fact that he is an all-rounder, his bowling is going really well, and he can hit the ball as he does.

“He is a special cricketer. As for his leadership skill goes, I haven’t played with him, so I exactly don’t know, but he has had a lot of success in the IPL.”

Meanwhile, Williamson was released by the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, November 15. Under his captaincy, SRH failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022. They finished eighth in the points table with six wins and eight losses.

Pandya, meanwhile, has been retained as captain of Gujarat Titans (GT). He led them to glory in their maiden IPL season earlier this year.

