IND vs NZ 2023, 1st ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs New Zealand match?

India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in yesterday’s one-day match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue put up 349/8 in their 50 overs. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 208 off 149 balls, becoming the fifth Indian to smash a double hundred in ODIs, and the youngest ever. In response, Kiwi No. 7 Michael Bracewell slammed a spectacular 140 off 78 balls. However, he could not take New Zealand over the finish line as the visitors were all-out for 337 in the 50th over.

Gill dominated the Indian innings, clobbering 19 fours and nine sixes. The 23-year-old brought up his 150 by whacking Bracewell for a six over wide long-on. He later proceeded from 182 to 200 with three consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson on the first three balls of the penultimate over.

Earlier, Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (34) added 60 for the opening wicket in 12.1 overs. After the Indian captain perished, following a failed endeavor to go big against Blair Tickner, the Men in Blue also lost Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan cheaply. While Kohli (8) was bowled by Mitchell Santner, Kishan (5) was caught behind off Ferguson.

Gill found support from Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Hardik Pandya (28), adding 65 and 74 runs for the fourth and fifth wickets respectively. After India lost a couple more wickets at the death, Gill took it upon himself to lift the team towards a big total.

BCCI @BCCI

That celebration says it ALL



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-1S…

#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @ShubmanGill ICYMI - 𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝙆𝙉𝙊𝘾𝙆!That celebration says it ALLFollow the match ICYMI - 𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝙆𝙉𝙊𝘾𝙆! 💪 💪That celebration says it ALL 👌 👌Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-1S… #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @ShubmanGill https://t.co/OSwcj0t1sd

Chasing 350, New Zealand were off to a poor start. Devon Conway (10) fell to Mohammed Siraj, while Shardul Thakur ended Finn Allen’s dangerous stay at the crease for 40. The wickets kept falling and when Kiwi skipper Tom Latham perished to Siraj for 24 off 46 balls, the game seemed out of the visitors’ reach.

Bracewell, however, launched a stunning assault on the Indian bowlers, with help from Santner (57 off 45). The duo added 162 runs for the seventh wicket to bring New Zealand back into the contest.

After Santner’s departure, Bracewell took the game into the 50th over of the innings. However, he was the last wicket to fall, trapped lbw by Thakur by a dipping yorker, with the Kiwis 13 runs short of the target.

India vs New Zealand 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 1st ODI?

Gill was exceptional with the bat, carrying the Indian innings on his shoulders. But for his spectacular effort, the Men in Blue might not have ended up with a winning total. Pacer Siraj impressed yet again, claiming four wickets, including the big ones of Conway, Latham and Santner.

During New Zealand’s chase, Bracewell played an outstanding knock that did not deserve to end up on the losing side. However, he was left with way too much to do.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The two heroes of the match - Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell.



Both played an incredible and a memorable knock! The two heroes of the match - Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell.Both played an incredible and a memorable knock! https://t.co/hiBeqmHAaG

Gill was named Player of the Match for his memorable double hundred.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes