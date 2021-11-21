IND vs NZ 2021: "Biggest positive for India has been Ravichandran Ashwin's performance" - Deep Dasgupta

Spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin's resurgence and his performance in the two matches has been India's biggest positive from the T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said today.

India beat New Zealand in both the matches so far and lead the three-match series 2-0.

Deep Dasgupta said that India should be looking to use bilateral series like this to fill up holes in the team ahead of the next T20 World Cup, which is going to happen in 10 months' time.

"Winning bilateral series is important but you also need to fill holes in your team with another T20 World Cup coming up in 10 months. India need to start their preparation from now only," Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

He said there were many positives for India, including the batting show put up by openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, as well as Suryakumar Yadav.

Dasgupta also praised the performance of Harshal Patel, who made his India debut in the second T20I.

"Many positives are there. The way KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have batted, Suryakumar Yadav batted brilliantly in the first T20I. Harshal Patel winning Man of the Match on debut, getting those variations with the wet ball, showing the control that he did, that was brilliant," Dasgupta said.

However, the biggest positive, he said, was how Ravichandran Ashwin bowled.

"But according to me, I think the biggest positive has been Ravichandran Ashwin’s performance. Even before this series, the three matches he played in the World Cup, he was brilliant. I understand that a lot of people have said that the opposition was a little weak.

"Afghanistan’s batting is not that great. Namibia, Scotland, very average batting units. Agreed. Move on. New Zealand are a top side. Kane Williamson is not playing, but even apart from him, if you look at the team, I think he was absolutely brilliant."

Deep Dasgupta praises Ravichandran Ashwin for his variations and control

Deep Dasgupta stated that Ravichandran Ashwin can bowl against right-handers as well as left-handers despite the perception that off-spinners should be majorly bowling at the latter.

Ashwin has enough variations to trouble right-handers and is not just a typical off-spinner, Dasgupta said.

"Firstly, people have a perception that finger-spinners should be played only against left-handers. In the first match, Mark Chapman hit a half-century, but against him, Ashwin bowled brilliantly. But that over that he bowled to him, that included Chapman’s wicket, was the turning point for me.

"Because he has so many variations, it is not necessary that he can only bowl to left-handers. Because he has deliveries like the flipper, the carom ball, he can bowl leg-spin too. He has deliveries that take the ball away from the right-hander and not bring it in like an off-spinner."

He went on to say that Ashwin not only had variations, but displayed excellent control.

"He has a lot of variations, but the control that he has shown. If you see the first match, there were left-handers. It was a slow, gripping pitch. If you see his pace on that pitch, it was slower. In the second match, where the ball was wet and the pitch didn’t have much pace, he bowled quicker."

Ashwin has picked up three wickets in two matches this series. The third match is set to be played today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar