IND vs NZ: "Coming in as captain and winning three tosses is funny" - Rohit Sharma's luck with the toss has Twitter laughing

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the 3rd T20 International (T20I) in Kolkata. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan came into India's playing XI, with KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin rested.

With dew set to play a big role, the Indian captain said he wanted to test the bowlers' ability to defend a target.

"Pitch looks a little sticky and we want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit. We gotta try various things and this is one of them. We want to put runs on the board and give the new set of bowlers a target to defend," Rohit said after the toss.

On two changes, he said:

"We are very clear as to what we want to do that's why Ishan has to wait for his opportunity, Chahal as well, he has been a champion bowler for us."

New Zealand made one change, with Tim Southee sitting out and Lockie Ferguson coming in. Mitchell Santner is captaining New Zealand in Southee's absence.

The match is essentially a dead rubber, with India having won the first two T20Is in Jaipur and Ranchi.

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma's toss luck sets Twitter abuzz

Rohit's predecessor as India's T20I captain, Virat Kohli, did not have the best of fortune when it came to tosses. So it's no surprise that the internet was flooded with memes after Rohit Sharma won his third coin toss in a row.

There were several memes and jokes about his luck with the toss in contrast to Kohli's poor fortune.

"Rohit becoming captain and straight away winning three tosses in a row is funny ngl," one user wrote.

Here are the best reactions:

Edited by Aditya Singh