IND vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match

India will take on New Zealand in match number 21 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. The Men in Blue and the Kiwis are the only two sides that are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won four out of four matches. That of course will change after the game on Sunday.

Team India have registered comprehensive wins over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in their four matches so far. They have looked one of the strongest sides in the competition. Jasprit Bumrah has led the way with the ball, while Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma have been stellar with the willow.

Speaking of New Zealand, they have got the better of England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till now. The Kiwis have a massive psychological edge over the Men in Blue. They have not lost a game to India in any ICC event since 2003. Can the hosts break the jinx in Dharamsala?

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have met 116 times in the one-day format. Team India have a slender 58-50 lead over the Black Caps. One game between the two sides ended in a tie while seven matches produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 116

Matches won by India: 58

Matches won by New Zealand: 50

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 7

IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

India and New Zealand have met eight times in the ODI World Cup. The Kiwis have an impressive 5-3 lead in the head-to-head battle here. The teams clashed in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester in which the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking 18-run loss.

Last 5 India vs New Zealand ODI matches

India and New Zealand met a three-match one-day series in India earlier this year. The hosts handed a 3-0 hammering to the visitors. However, that would count for nothing when the teams meet on Sunday.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between India and New Zealand:

IND (385/9) beat NZ (295) by 90 runs, Jan 24, 2023

IND (111/2) beat NZ (108) by 8 wickets, Jan 21, 2023

IND (349/8) beat NZ (337) by 12 runs, Jan 18, 2023

IND (219) vs NZ (104/1) no result, Nov 30, 2022

IND (89/1) vs NZ (--) no result, Nov 27, 2022