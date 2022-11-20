IND vs NZ: [WATCH] Mohammed Siraj cleans up Kane Williamson with a high full toss in 2nd T20I 

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj got the better of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson during the second T20I between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday (November 20).

During the 18th over of the New Zealand innings, Williamson shuffled across his crease to dispatch the ball over the short boundary at deep backward square leg. That shot helped the New Zealand skipper complete his fifty in 48 balls.

#INDvsNZ No signs of happiness for kane Williamson after scoring 50 runs No signs of happiness for kane Williamson after scoring 50 runs #INDvsNZ https://t.co/cghs0JCTUZ

The New Zealand No.3 guided Siraj's high full toss past mid-off through an impressive punch. On the fifth ball of the over, Siraj attempted another high full toss, however, Williamson was bewildered this time.

Kane Williamson was a bit early in directing the shot towards the off-side area, and as a result, got an under-edge that crashed onto the stumps. The Indian pacer was amused by the dismissal and stretched both his hands wide for a while before looking in awe for what happened.

Kane Williamson's dismissal didn't make any difference to the Indian side as New Zealand were in need of 68 runs off 13 balls at that point. His tedious knock of 52-ball 61 runs didn't do any good for New Zealand in a mammoth 192-run chase.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 65 runs to go 1-0 up

Surprisingly, only Devon Conway managed to score 25 in the second innings and only four batters managed to record double-digit scores in the second innings. New Zealand were bowled out for 126 as part-timer Deepak Hooda (4/10) registered career-best figures in T20Is.

Scorecard - #NZvIND

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) also made a strong statement after being benched for the entire T20 World Cup. Chahal claimed the key wickets of Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham in the middle overs. Siraj finished his spell with 2/24 from four overs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar picked up a wicket apiece.

India won by 65 runs in the second T20 International and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The first match was washed away by rain in Wellington and the series-decider will take place in Napier on Tuesday (November 22).

