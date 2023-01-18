IND vs NZ: [WATCH] Mohammed Siraj double-wicket burst helps India seal a thrilling win for India in 1st ODI

Coming back in his second spell against New Zealand, Mohammed Siraj broke New Zealand’s backbone with a double wicket burst which tilted the scales in favor of India after an incredible partnership between Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner had almost taken the game away from the hosts.

Siraj dismissed the well-set Santner for 57 with a well-directed short delivery. The batter tried to make room but only managed to slice it straight down the throat of deep mid-wicket fielder Suryakumar Yadav.

The next ball witnessed Mohammed Siraj breaching through the defense of Henry Shipley with a pearler. It tailed in sharply and clattered the stumps.

Mohammed Siraj took 4/46 despite Bracewell onslaught

In pursuit of a huge target of 350, New Zealand were 131/6, with Mohammed Siraj taking important wickets of Devon Conway and Tom Latham. The Kiwi side looked dead and buried until the arrival of Michael Bracewell.

In the company of Mitchell Santner, the duo turned the game on its head with some incredible hitting.

Bracewell was audacious in his approach and played one hell of a knock. He kept climbing on the Indian bowlers with utter disdain which took India off guard.

The 31-year-old kept New Zealand in the hunt with his ball-striking of the very highest order. He was severe on Shardul Thakur but couldn’t quite get his team over the finish line.

He went on to score a magical 140 off just 78 deliveries which included 12 fours and 10 sixes, and almost took New Zealand to a memorable victory.

He was dismissed in the final over with a toe-crusher by Shardul Thakur, moving too far across the crease. India eventually managed to eke out a 12-run win.

Shubman Gill heroics take India to 349

Riding on a scintillating double century from Shubman Gill, India posted a mammoth 349 in their allotted 50 overs. Gill blazed his way to 208 in 149 deliveries, which was studded with 19 fours and nine sixes.

The opening partnership produced a 60-run stand but Rohit failed to capitalize on the start. India lost Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan early before Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship in the presence of Gill.

Surya departed after an impressive 31 and out came Hardik Pandya in the middle. The duo batted sensibly and also found boundaries on a consistent basis.

India lost some quick wickets after Hardik’s departure but Gill turned it on in the final three overs. He slammed three consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson to get to his double century before eventually getting dismissed in the final over.

