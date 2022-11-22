IND vs NZ weather update: Napier weather report on November 22 ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

Rain looks primed to play spoilsport as the IND vs NZ weather update from McLean Park in Napier is that it is drizzling with just a few hours to go for the toss.

The first T20I of this three-match series was already washed out due to rain. With a 92 percent chance of precipitation during the game at Napier, it seems like we might be in for a delayed start or a rain-shortened game.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Bad news: It's raining at Napier. Bad news: It's raining at Napier.

Team India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand with a 65-run victory over the hosts in the second T20I. They will be keen to win the series with another clinical performance on Tuesday, November 22.

A new-look Indian team took the field with the opening pair of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan in the previous game at the Bay Oval. They couldn't get their team off to the best of starts, but Suryakumar Yadav showed why he is the backbone of the team's batting line-up.

The No. 1 ranked T20I batter stamped his authority on the opposition bowlers and smashed a brilliant unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls. The target of 192 proved to be too much for the Kiwis as they were bundled out for just 126.

With McLean Park also being a rugby ground, the dimensions are even smaller than what they were at the Bay Oval. So, provided that rain doesn't play spoilsport, we might be in for an absolute run-fest.

BCCI @BCCI rd and final



#TeamIndia Hello from McLean Park, Napier for therd and final #NZvIND T20I Hello from McLean Park, Napier for the 3⃣rd and final #NZvIND T20I 👋👋#TeamIndia https://t.co/0rZwZjlf4w

IND vs NZ weather update from Napier - light thunderstorms expected

According to weather.com, the precipitation chances that are 92 percent at the moment could fall considerably as we get closer to the game. However, the chances of light thunderstorms still exist.

The temperature is expected to drop further from 19 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius as we get further into nighttime. It will be interesting to see if we get a full game given the wet conditions in Napier.

Poll : 0 votes