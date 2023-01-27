IND vs NZ weather update: Ranchi weather report on January 27 for 1st India vs New Zealand T20I

An uninterrupted game awaits fans as the weather forecast for the first IND vs NZ T20I in Ranchi has zero chance of rain playing spoilsport. The first match of the three-match home series will take place at the JSCA International Sports Complex on Friday, January 27.

The Men in Blue will be riding on confidence after inflicting a whitewash in the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis. However, the selectors have rested senior cricketers, namely Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, for the T20Is.

The home side will be led by ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while Suryakumar Yadav will be his deputy for the series. All eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw, who is making a comeback to the national side after a long time. The young batter has belted runs on the domestic circuit and will hope to replicate the same in the international arena.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, struggled to find their feet in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. The visiting side, however, will hope for a change in fortunes with a change in leadership. All-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the side in the T20Is in the absence of Tim Southee.

New Zealand have talented batters in their ranks capable of putting the young Indian bowling attack under the pump. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh will be in the spotlight as Hardik and Co. look to build a side for the next T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA in 2024.

Ranchi Weather, JSCA International Stadium Complex Weather Report on January 27 - No rain predicted

Fans in Ranchi are likely to witness a full 40 overs of action in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. There is no chance of rain whatsoever during the entire course of the game.

According to accuweather.com, temperatures will be on the lower side and will hover between 20 and 18 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be approximately one or two degrees less than the only original temperature.

Although there will be very little cloud cover, the humidity will be on the higher side at around 70-75 percent.

All in all, a thrilling encounter awaits fans in Ranchi as both teams look to take an early lead in the series.

