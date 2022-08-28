IND vs PAK 2022: "I wouldn't want to use Hardik as the 3rd fast bowler" - Aakash Chopra picks India's bowling attack for Sunday's Asia Cup match

Aakash Chopra believes Team India cannot play Hardik Pandya as their third seamer in Sunday's (August 28) Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides will lock horns in a Group A fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The 15-member Indian squad chosen for the tournament has only three frontline pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Men in Blue cannot go with a spin-heavy attack and will have to play all three specialist pacers in Sunday's game. He reasoned:

"I am seeing all three fast bowlers playing for India because you cannot go with a spin-heavy attack here and you should not go as well. I wouldn't want to use Hardik as the third fast bowler on this pitch in the ideal world because this is not the pitch where 160-180 runs are going to be scored."

Chopra picked Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners in his XI. The former India batter elaborated:

"Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball, Avesh Khan will have to come in the middle and bowl well. Avesh and Hardik Pandya can actually share the workload, and four overs from Yuzi Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja."

The Dubai pitch favored the pacers in Saturday's game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11) made the best use of the conditions to help his side bowl out the Lankans for 105 before the Afghan batters changed down the below-par target with almost 10 overs to spare.

"The preparation was not right for this pitch" - Aakash Chopra wants India to play Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is not part of India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022.

Chopra also expressed his disappointment with the squad picked by the selectors. He explained:

"The sort of fast bowling you have picked, I think the preparation was not right for this pitch. We said earlier also that the ball doesn't turn on the Dubai ground, fast bowling works, there is seam and swing, everything happens, but you have only three fast bowlers."

While asking India to play Deepak Chahar in Sunday's game, Chopra acknowledged it is unlikely to happen. The reputed commentator said:

"So Deepak Chahar is here, he is going around with the team, he is bowling in the nets, he is fit. So play him, he will be useful. Include him, teams have announced 17 to 20-member squads, this is not an ICC tournament where you have to announce 15 only. I am saying play Deepak but unfortunately, he might not play today."

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Now that Deepak Chahar is available, add him in the main squad please! Now that Deepak Chahar is available, add him in the main squad please!

Chahar is one of the three reserves named for the tournament, with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel being the other two. Although the swing bowler could be a potent weapon considering the conditions in Dubai, he is unlikely to be drafted into the squad at the moment.

