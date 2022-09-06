IND vs PAK 2022: "Ashwin would have had an impact against Pakistan"- Kiran More

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Kiran More believes Ravichandran Ashwin should have played the game against Pakistan on Sunday. Most of the Indian bowlers were expensive and couldn't defend 181, handing Pakistan a crucial victory in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

More spoke about Ashwin's batting ability and also his off-spin, which could have been handy, especially given that Pakistan have three left-handers in their top seven. The former selector was also baffled to see Deepak Hooda not being given a single over.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what Kiran More had to say about India's bowling performance on Sunday:

"I would have played Ashwin, Axar, and Rishabh along with three fast bowlers in Bhuvi, Hardik, and Arshdeep. Ashwin would have had an impact against Pakistan since he gives batting depth as well as is a world-class off-spinner. Axar can use the long handle too. If you played Hooda then you should have bowled him too because he would have been a surprise factor."

Kiran More feels Kohli will tackle Wanindu Hasaranga quite easily

Kiran More understands that the match-up between star batter Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka's main weapon Wanindu Hasaranga will be one to watch out for. But with both players having played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, More doesn't feel there will be any surprise element for Kohli.

BCCI @BCCI "We have a healthy team environment and I'd like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same,"



#AsiaCup2022 "We have a healthy team environment and I'd like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same," @imVkohli on the team morale 💬💬 "We have a healthy team environment and I'd like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same," @imVkohli on the team morale 👍#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/nvJ3jA3kNs

On this, Kiran More stated:

"As long as Virat gets a start, it doesn't matter who is bowling because he is a quality player and has found good form. Hasaranga hasn't had a great tournament so far and I feel having played for RCB, Virat will know what he can do. So I feel he will tackle him pretty easily and I am glad that he is back in form."

Kohli seems to have found his mojo with back-to-back half-centuries in the Asia Cup so far. Can he make it three in a row against Sri Lanka? Let us know in the comments.

