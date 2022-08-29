IND vs PAK 2022: "Big mistake on the part of Babar Azam" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan being penalized for slow over-rate 

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side were forced to have an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle during the last three overs of their Asia Cup 2022 match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

As per the new ICC guidelines, teams will have to bring an additional fielder into the ring for the time period that exceeds the cut-off time to bowl 20 overs. The Pakistan side faced an in-game penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Danish Kaneria criticized Pakistan captain Babar Azam and the team management for the error. He emphasized that they should have been aware of their slow over-rate.

He feels that the bowlers had to bear the brunt of the mistake as they had to bowl with one less fielder on the boundary ropes during the death overs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Pakistan's team management and support staff weren't aware of their slow over-rate. They should have informed Babar about it. But that didn't happen and they had to face the penalty. This was a big mistake on the part of Babar and the team management."

India were also penalized for maintaining a slow-over rate during the first innings of the encounter. Rohit Sharma and Co. had to bring in an extra fielder in the 30-year circle for the last two overs.

"Should have been more courageous" - Danish Kaneria unimpressed with Babar Azam's appraoch

Danish Kaneria opined that Babar Azam let the Pakistani bowlers down by not giving them an attacking field against India. He highlighted that while the bowlers looked impressive, the skipper continued with a defensive approach.

The former leg-spinner reckoned that Babar should have placed a slip or a gully as they needed to pick up wickets to win the clash. Kaneria added:

"Babar should have been more courageous as a captain. While the Pakistani pacers bowled really well, he didn't support them by having a slip or a gully. While the bowlers were putting in all their efforts, Babar Azam was too scared to have an attacking field."

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan managed to post a below-par total of 147 on the board. They failed to defend and India secured a crucial five-wicket victory in the final over.

