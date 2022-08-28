IND vs PAK 2022: “When Bumrah, Kohli or Rohit are unavailable, Indians do not discuss it” - Kamran Akmal on debate over Shaheen Afridi’s absence

Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal reckons that discussions over Shaheen Afridi’s absence from the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury should stop. He urged Pakistan to learn from India, who don't debate over Jasprit Bumrah or Virat Kohli when they are unavailable for some reason.

Fans and former cricketers in Pakistan have expressed concern over the team’s chances in the Asia Cup after Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. He has been the team’s lead pacer across formats in recent years.

Akmal pointed out that Pakistan are a professional side and should be expected to deal with injury issues. Speaking ahead of the big Indo-Pak clash on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai, he commented on his YouTube channel:

“When Bumrah, Kohli or Rohit (Sharma) are unavailable for a series, Indians do not discuss it. But Pakistan have been constantly debating about Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

"This is a big team. The other bowlers in the side should take up the responsibility. They are a professional team after all. They have Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as well among others.”

After Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr was also ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a side strain. He was replaced by Hassan Ali, who was initially dropped for the tournament.

“I feel they will go in with Hardik Pandya as the third pacer” - Kamran Akmal on India’s team bowling against Pakistan

Sharing his thoughts on India’s bowling combination for the Pakistan match, Akmal predicted that the Men in Blue could go in with two fast bowlers and two spinners, with Hardik Pandya as the third pacer. He said:

“I feel they will go in with Hardik Pandya as the third pacer. They will go in with two fast bowlers and two spinners. Their spinners are match-winners, be it (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, (Ravichandran) Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi. But they will be a bit confused after the first game, where fast bowlers were getting carry and swing.”

Admitting that India’s batting has been in impressive form, the keeper-batter pointed out that the team has been heavily reliant on Kohli in big tournaments. He concluded:

“India’s batting line-up is in great form, but India have relied heavily upon Virat Kohli in big tournaments, so it remains to be seen how he performs. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma are match-winners and class players. On paper, they are a big team, but it’s all about delivering on the day. I think it’s 50-50.”

Sunday’s clash will be India’s first match against Pakistan since the T20 World Cup last year, when the latter trounced the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert