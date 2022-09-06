IND vs PAK 2022: "DK didn't play a ball but lost his place in the XI" - Inzamam-ul-Haq fails to understand the thinking behind India's team selection 

Former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that Team India are shuffling around their playing XI too much. The Men in Blue have had three different playing XIs over the course of their 2022 Asia Cup campaign so far, with injuries not helping their cause.

Rohit Sharma's side opted to bench Rishabh Pant for the group stage encounter against Pakistan, preferring the services of veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik instead. Despite the Tamil Nadu-born player only playing a solitary delivery and not getting to bat in the subsequent contest against Hong Kong, he was dropped for the Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 4.

A knee injury ruled Ravindra Jadeja out of the Asia Cup, with Deepak Hooda drafted in the playing XI. Hardik Pandya also returned to the fold after being rested for the Hong Kong game. Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, replaced Avesh Khan, who was unwell ahead of the Pakistan game.

Observing that India were under pressure with the way they went about the changes, Inzamam said on his Youtube channel:

"With all the changes they made, India looked like they were under pressure. They should not make these many changes. Dinesh Karthik did not face a ball and still lost his place in the playing XI. The team which India announced, I saw a little panic with it."

Experimentation has been at the fore for Team India over the course of the last 10 months. However, with the 2022 T20 World Cup fast approaching, Rohit Sharma and Co. are on the lookout to find their ideal playing XI on a priority basis.

"The way Sri Lanka are playing at the moment, we will get to see some good cricket" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Following their five-wicket loss to Pakistan, Team India will have to register wins in their remaining Super 4 stage matches to secure a berth in the 2022 Asia Cup final.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, began their Super 4 campaign with a clinical win over Afghanistan. Dasun Shanaka's side have made a strong statement since their eight-wicket loss in the opening Asia Cup encounter against the Afghans.

Noting that India have an edge over Sri Lanka in the upcoming contest, Inzamam said:

"Sri Lanka play as a team, not as individuals. The way they have made a comeback after losing the first match has been tremendous."

Inzamam added:

"India has the edge over Sri Lanka, there is no doubt over that. But, the way Sri Lanka are playing at the moment, we will get to see some good cricket."

India have had the upper hand against Sri Lanka in recent times in the shortest format. They managed a 3-0 whitewash against the Lankans earlier this year.

The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on September 6, Tuesday.

