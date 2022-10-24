IND vs PAK 2022: "Extra pace & bounce allow him to be his flamboyant self" - Lisa Sthalekar's prophecy of Virat Kohli comes true

Just before Virat Kohli would play a knock for the ages, former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar correctly predicted that the ongoing T20 World Cup would be the start of his second wind. India got off to a winning start by beating Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball finish in Melbourne on Sunday.

While Kohli had already ended the agonising wait for his elusive 71st century at the Asia Cup, many countered that it came against a wilted Afghanistan side. An hour before the big clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sportskeeda caught up with Lisa Sthalekar, who opined that the former India skipper thrives in Australian conditions.

“I think the pitches suit him. The extra pace and bounce and carry allow him to be his flamboyant self. And he’s got some wonderful people around him as well. So it’s not just upto him, if the Indian side are going to be successful. But hopefully, we’ll get to see him score runs,” Sthalekar said in an exclusive chat.

The Australian Hall of Famer was spot on. And while his teammates floundered on the big occasion, Virat Kohli took matters into his own hands to put the arch-rivals to the sword. Forging a 113-run fifth-wicket alliance with Hardik Pandya (40 off 37), Kohli finished on an unbeaten 82* off 53 balls to leave the 90,293 crowd in awe.

Chasing a tricky 160, India were reduced to 31 for 4 in the seventh over. The top-order woes continued as Pakistan’s pace battery proved to be too good for captain Rohit Sharma (4 off 7) and KL Rahul (4 off 8).

Rohit has been the crusader of India’s new all-guns-blazing approach. But he has often drawn flak from all quarters for throwing his wicket away. Several people believe that the 35-year-old should bat deep, while tasking others with deploying the long handle.

Lisa Sthalekar, who was born in Pune, believes India’s current philosophy is a double-edged sword. But she wants the Men in Blue to keep practising it.

“It’s a fine line, T20 cricket – either you are a hero or you are a villain. I think India are playing a certain way, a certain brand, and I think they should keep going,” Sthalekar, who played 125 ODIs, 54 T20Is and 8 Tests, added.

With three minnows in each group, the three big guns would be treating the match against each other as virtual knockouts. Getting past Pakistan would hold India in good stead. Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s boys would be heaving a sigh of relief as rain prevented South Africa from getting full points against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Acknowledging the capricious nature of T20 cricket, Lisa Sthalekar cast her vote for the two Asian giants to qualify from Group 2.

“It’s a tough one, isn’t it? T20 cricket, everything is shortened and one person can have a great day out. I do think India and Pakistan stand out. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see these two teams progress,” she concluded.

India are scheduled to next play the Netherlands in Sydney on October 27, while Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe later that evening in Perth.

Remaining matches for India at T20 World Cup 2022

October 27: India vs Netherlands - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 12.30 pm IST

October 30: India vs South Africa - Perth Stadium, Perth - 4.30 pm IST

November 2: India vs Bangladesh - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 1.30 pm IST

November 6: India vs Zimbabwe - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 1.30 pm IST

