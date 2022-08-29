IND vs PAK 2022: "He is the future captain of Team India" - Danish Kaneria lauds Hardik Pandya for his all-round heroics

Danish Kaneria praised Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder guided India to a stunning five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he highlighted how Pandya has made a rousing comeback after a disappointing run at the T20 World Cup last year. Kaneria applauded the 28-year-old for his admirable batting and bowling performances in the crucial tie.

The former cricketer backed Pandya to be appointed as Team India's captain in the future. The leg-spinner pointed out that the player has proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also in international cricket and named him a top candidate for the leadership role. Kaneria said:

"Hardik Pandya was criticized a lot for his performances at the T20 World Cup last year. He also lost his place in the side after that. But this time, he played like a rockstar and won the match for India. He was exceptional with both bat and ball and was also there to finish the game.

"Pandya was impressive in the IPL, leading Gujarat Titans to a championship victory. He has backed that up with his consistent performances in international cricket as well. I believe he is the future captain of Team India."

Notably, Pandya led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a championship triumph in their maiden season in their cash-rich league earlier this year. He has continued his resurgnace as an all-rounder with his consistent performances for the national side as well.

Hardik Pandya starred with bat and ball in India's thrilling win over Pakistan

Hardik Pandya conceded just 25 runs from his full quota of four overs and also picked up three vital wickets. The right-armer used the short-pitched delivery brilliantly, troubling the opposition batters with his effective bouncers.

His spell helped India bundle out Pakistan for a below-par score of 147 at the Dubai International Stadium. The swashbuckler made a significant impact with the bat too, remaining unbeaten on 33 off just 17 balls.

The talismanic all-rounder was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his superlative performance. He showcased great composure under pressure, slamming a stunning six to help the Men in Blue secure a win in the last-over thriller against Pakistan.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will next be seen in action on Wednesday (August 31) when they take on Hong Kong in the fourth fixture of the continental event.

