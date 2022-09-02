IND vs PAK 2022: "If he can't bowl enough leg-spin, replace him with Bishnoi" - Danish Kaneria suggests Team India to drop Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday

Team India beat Hong Kong comfortably on August 31 to progress to the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2022. However, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria is a bit concerned about their bowling attack.

Kaneria questioned the tactics deployed by Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, who leaked runs against Hong Kong. With just three pacers in the entire squad, the former leg-spinner feels a lot of the burden with respect to fast bowling is being handled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar alone.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria also spoke about why he reckons leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should be replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. He said:

"India's bowling is getting real concerning. Avesh Khan is going for plenty and if Arshdeep also goes for runs then the entire load comes onto Bhuvneshwar."

He added:

"Chahal also hasn't been able to execute his skills. If he can't bowl enough leg-spin, replace him with Bishnoi. He is quick in the air and on such tracks, he will be useful."

India can replace Hardik Pandya with Deepak Hooda: Danish Kaneria

Kaneria disagreed with Team India's ploy to play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik against Hong Kong. The former Pakistan international opined that the team management must have clarity about who they prefer and believes the duo are fighting for the same spot.

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets DK ahead of Rishabh Pant. Definitely didn't see that coming, but a very good move. DK ahead of Rishabh Pant. Definitely didn't see that coming, but a very good move.

Hardik Pandya enjoyed an excellent outing in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. Should the team want to manage Pandya's workload, Kaneria suggested that they bring in Deepak Hooda as he provides a decent sixth bowling option. On this, he stated:

"You also need to manage Hardik's workload ahead of the T20 World Cup. Back whoever you want among Pant and Dinesh Karthik, but then stick to it. If I were to rest Hardik, then I would definitely play Hooda to get that variation in bowling."

India's next Asia Cup match will take place on Sunday, September 4, at the Dubai International Stadium. They will face the winner of the clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong on Friday (September 2).

Will Avesh Khan retain his place in the playing XI for his side's next game on Sunday? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra