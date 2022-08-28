IND vs PAK 2022 [In Pictures] “One sleep away” - Team India gear up ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Team India are all set to take on Pakistan in the much-hyped Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday (August 28). On the eve of the match, the Men in Blue were seen preparing for the mega challenge.

Sunday’s contest between India and Pakistan will be the first encounter between the arch-rivals since the T20 World Cup last year, when Pakistan hammered Team India by 10 wickets.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma.

On Saturday, the official social media handles of BCCI shared images of Indian players practicing ahead of the big match against their neighboring nation.

Virat Kohli (left) and Rishabh Pant.

The pictures captured cricketers in varied moods, from relaxed to intense. BCCI shared the images with the caption:

“One Sleep Away #TeamIndia all set for #AsiaCup2022.”

The Indo-Pak clash, the first match of the tournament in Group A, will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.

(Left) Suryakumar Yadav and (right) Yuzvendra Chahal.

At the same venue, Afghanistan thumped Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 opener, a Group B encounter, on Saturday.

“We have decided to try out a few things” - Rohit Sharma ahead of match against Pakistan

Speaking ahead of the much-awaited contest against Pakistan, India captain Rohit Sharma stated that the team is willing to try out a few things as they are thinking beyond just the result. At a press conference, he said:

“We have decided to try out a few things. We might not be successful. As far as combinations is concerned you will get to know tomorrow. We have decided in the group to try a few things irrespective of result.”

Dinesh Karthik (left) and KL Rahul during their net session.

Asked about the mood in the camp, the 35-year-old asserted that it is buzzing. He elaborated:

“Fresh tournament and new start. Not thinking about what happened in the past. Challenging to play Pakistan. Taking one game at a time!.”

India’s young guns are raring to go.

On the likely playing XI, he replied:

“We have not decided on playing XI. We will watch the match tonight and decide. Match will be played on the same wicket."

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India will miss pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the Asia Cup due to injuries. However, Rohit expressed confidence that the youngsters can do the job, while also hinting that keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik might get picked in the XI on Sunday. The Hitman said:

“All the young bowlers stand a chance to get a nod in. We are open to give responsibility and see how they respond. We will go in with best possible XI. Dinesh off late has done well in recent times.”

India will go into Sunday’s match high on confidence and form. In their previous T20I assignment, they thumped the West Indies 4-1.

