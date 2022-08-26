IND vs PAK 2022: “We always look forward to this India-Pakistan clash” - KL Rahul on his side's mindset ahead of big game in Asia Cup 2022

India’s vice-captain KL Rahul has asserted that the team is very excited about the challenge of taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai.

The Men in Blue and Pakistan only face each other in International Cricket Council (ICC) and multi-nation events like the Asia Cup. Hence, there is additional excitement when the two sides meet. Their previous encounter was during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

Rahul opened up on India’s preparations and mindset for the much-hyped game during a press conference on Friday (August 26) and stated:

"For now, we all are very excited. As players and as an Indian cricket team, we always look forward to this India-Pakistan clash, we do not play against each other anywhere else, only in big tournaments. So it is always exciting and it is a great challenge for all of us to compete against a good team like Pakistan.

“There has been a huge history, there has always been a rivalry. The games have always been high-intensity so as players, we looking forward to playing this game.”

The right-handed batter admitted that the India-Pakistan rivalry is something players cannot run away from as they have observed it even as youngsters. He elaborated:

“We cannot run from the rivalry and emotion surrounding India-Pakistan games. We as youngsters have always looked forward to being in such clashes. I have been a part of it a couple of times, in 2019 and last year. Once you cross the rope, it becomes a contest between bat and all. You see the opposition as opposition.

“The vibe is great, everyone feels more than 100 per cent. Apart from that, I think we still remain players, we love this game. I have played against some Pakistan players in the U-19 World Cup so it is great to see that they are living their dream of playing for the country and we are living our dream of playing for our country.”

Rahul made a return to international cricket during the tour of Zimbabwe after battling injury issues as well as COVID-19.

“The game starts from zero” - KL Rahul on impact of T20 World Cup loss

The elegant batter admitted that India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year hurt them as they were very excited for the contest. He said:

"Yes, obviously. Losing any game in a World Cup always hurts you a little bit. It was our first game of the World Cup last year and we were very excited. Any team that enters the World Cup wants to start well, but unfortunately, that did not happen for us.”

He, however, asserted that the result would count for nothing when the teams meet in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture on Sunday. Rahul said:

"Yes, we get an opportunity to once again play against them, it is a contest we are all looking to and we all are eager to go out there. The game starts from zero, there might be history but it does not count for anything. It will always start from zero.”

Pakistan trounced India by 10 wickets during the T20 World Cup match in Dubai last year. Rahul was dismissed for just three, bowled by Shaheen Afridi.

