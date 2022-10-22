IND vs PAK 2022: "It should make for a really good game" - MCG pitch curator Michael Salvatore

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch curator Michael Salvatore recently stated that the pitch for the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be consistent throughout the game. The arch-rivals will lock horns on Sunday, October 23.

All eyes will be on the much-anticipated blockbuster clash at the iconic MCG, which has a seating capacity of more than 90,000. Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match were sold out in the blink of an eye. Additional standing-room tickets were also grabbed within minutes of going for sale.

It is likely to be an even competition between the bat and the ball, with the MCG pitch assisting the fast bowlers in the early overs. Once the match progresses, the batters can play their strokes with a free hand.

Speaking to A Sports on how the pitch for the India-Pakistan game can pan out, Salvatore said:

"T20 wickets are usually really consistent for the whole match. So it should make for a really good game."

Salvatore further added that the pitches have been monitored throughout the year at the wicket nursery and the one that will host the game was installed three weeks ago. He added:

"We have brought it from our wicket nursery which is just outside the ground. It's literally 200 meters outside the ground so we can move and monitor and maintain the wickets all year around. And the wickets were installed three weeks ago."

"I sit on some sand and bed in nicely" - Michael Salvatore

Many Australian stadiums like the MCG, Adelaide Oval, and Optus Stadium in Perth use the concept of a drop-in pitch.

The drop-in pitch is prepared outside the actual stadium and moved in just at the beginning of the cricket season. Once the matches are concluded for a particular season, the pitches are then taken to other sporting venues.

Speaking on the drop-in pitch at the MCG, Salvatore said:

"So we have drop-in wickets here at the MCG. So for the cricket season we bring the wickets in and I sit on some sand and bed in nicely. And then once cricket finishes, we have got the football stadium.

"We have the ability to take them out and put them up in our special week anniversary where we can look after and maintain them."

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Weather Report 2pm MCG- Rained all night - But it’s started to open up. The radar shows another slight shower a little later today but rain forecast for tomorrow has dropped to 20 % .. #IndvPak Weather Report 2pm MCG- Rained all night - But it’s started to open up. The radar shows another slight shower a little later today but rain forecast for tomorrow has dropped to 20 % .. #IndvPak https://t.co/sxIFQ0XkxN

India and Pakistan played twice in the Asia Cup 2022 in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022. India won the group game by five wickets, while Pakistan made a determined comeback to win the Super 4 clash.

Babar Azam and Co. also broke the deadlock of defeating India in a T20 World Cup game with their emphatic 10-wicket win in Dubai last year.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes