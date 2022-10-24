IND vs PAK 2022: "Justified the tag of chase master" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli's batting exploits

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has reserved high praise for Team India's Virat Kohli for delivering an inspired performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

Speaking to Sports Tak, he mentioned how Kohli was at his vintage best yet again, stepping up during a tricky run chase. Singh suggested that the senior batter has to bear the weight of a lot of expectations.

The 42-year-old spoke about how Kohli wasn't able to meet those expectations during his lean patch. He, however, added that the champion batter was back with a bang, performing admirably when the stakes were high.

He explained:

"Virat Kohli played the same way we have seen him play in the last 10 years or so. He justified the tag of chase master with his performance against Pakistan."

He added:

"There have also been a lot of expectations from him. While he hadn't fulfilled those in a few matches lately, we saw him do that yesterday, and that too, when it was needed the most."

Kohli, with his unbeaten knock of 82, helped the Men in Blue chase down a target of 160 to secure a stunning four-wicket victory in the last-ball thriller against Pakistan. He received praise from all quarters for his gutsy knock in a high-pressure contest.

"Team India gave their fans a pre-Diwali gift" - Harbhajan Singh on India's beating Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022

Singh went on to say how the Indian fans were overjoyed with the team's brilliant victory over their arch-rivals, coming out on the road in big numbers to celebrate the monumental win.

He spoke about how it was a pre-Diwali gift for the Indian supporters, and they also cherished the moment by bursting firecrackers and hugging each other.

Singh added:

"It was a big win, and the celebrations in India have doubled amid the Diwali festivities . There is a smile on everyone's face as Team India gave their fans a pre-Diwali gift."

He further said:

"It seemed as if Diwali was yesterday, looking at the number of crackers that people burst after the victory. I can't express in words the happiness this win has given us. There was a lot of rush on the roads, and everyone was hugging each other."

The Rohit Sharma-led side will next be seen in action on Thursday, October 27, when they take on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their second match of the showpiece event.

