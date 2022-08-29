IND vs PAK 2022: "Looked like an ordinary player" - Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli's knock

Danish Kaneria believes that Virat Kohli didn't look comfortable at all against the Pakistani bowlers during the Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

He pointed out that the right-handed batter wasn't able to time the ball well and got a lot of inside edges. Kaneria mentioned that Kohli would have had to walk back early, but survived as Fakhar Zaman put down a catch at slip.

The former Pakistan spinner added that it is crucial for the seasoned campaigner to regain his form and stated that he looked 'ordinary' with the bat. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria stated:

"All eyes were on Virat Kohli, but he flopped again. He struggled a lot and got a lot of inside edges. Kohli was out on the second delivery itself. He was lucky that Fakhar Zaman couldn't hold on to the catch.

"He played just one good shot during his innings. He will have to score runs. The way he batted today, it wasn't enjoyable. He looked like an ordinary player."

Notably, Kohli got a big reprieve after Zaman dropped a difficult chance at second slip during the first over of India's run-chase. He managed 35 runs from 34 deliveries in the encounter, including three boundaries and one six.

"Must understand that it is becoming a cause of his undoing" - Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli's dismissal

Virat Kohli got out to Pakistan's left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the 10th over of India's innings. The batter advanced down the track against a flighted delivery, attempting a lofted shot.

The right-handed batter failed to get the connection right and ended up chipping it to the long-off fielder. Kaneria opined that Kohli should avoid playing the inside-out shot against spinners, as he has been dismissed several times while trying to do so.

He also highlighted how India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar too had stopped playing that particular stroke after getting out to it on multiple occasions. Kaneria added:

"Kohli got out while trying to go inside-out over the covers against a left-arm spinner. While he does play that shot very well, he must understand that it is becoming a cause of his undoing. Even Sachin Tendulkar had stopped playing this shot when he realized that he was getting out because of it."

India ultimately secured a thrilling five-wicket victory in the encounter by chasing down Pakistan's total of 147 with two balls to spare.

Edited by Ankush Das