Former Indian seamer Madan Lal was impressed with Rohit Sharma's captaincy during India's four-wicket win against Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The thrilling win by India was, in large part, thanks to Virat Kohli's breathtaking knock of 82*. Pakistan failed to defend 48 runs in the last three overs as Kohli paved the path for his team's memorable win.

Earlier in the game, India restricted Pakistan to 159 for eight on the back of impressive spells from Arshdeep Singh (3/32) and Hardik Pandya (3/30).

Despite losing the early wickets of openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan managed to pose a good recovery and post a competitive total.

It was Iftikhar Ahmed who played a leading role in the resurrection of Pakistan's innings as he was the aggressor during a 76-run partnership with Shan Masood for the fourth wicket. The Pakistan batter clubbed three sixes off left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the 12th over.

Axar wasn't brought back to bowl for the rest of the innings as India used four pacers, including Hardik Pandya, to bowl four overs and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin contributed three.

Mentioning Rohit Sharma's decision not to bowl Axar at all after his expensive 21-run over, Madan Lal told Aaj Tak:

"I think Rohit not bowling Axar Patel after his expensive over was the highest point (of his captaincy in the match). He looked toward his more experienced spin bowler in Ashwin. He bowled Ashwin three as too many runs were conceded at that point. I believe it was the highest point of his captaincy today."

Suresh Raina also full of praise for Rohit Sharma

Former India international Suresh Raina, who played alongside Rohit Sharma for several years, was amazed by the captain's level of communication with his teammates.

"I think he has a lot of respect in the team. The communication he has in the dressing room. He is a leader inside and outside. I always felt he had better communication and players respect him."

India will play their next match of the Group 2 Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands on October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

