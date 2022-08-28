IND vs PAK 2022: "Might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at IPL auction" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Shaheen Afridi 

Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. He believes that the Men in Green will surely miss the left-arm fast bowler in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin pointed out how Afridi played a big role in Pakistan's historic ten-wicket victory over India at the T20 World Cup last year. He made a significant impact in the contest, dismissing Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli.

He also boldly predicted that the speedster would have fetched a very lucrative contract had he been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Ravichandran Ashwin stated:

"Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf bowled well the last time we faced Pakistan, but it was Shaheen Afridi's opening burst that broke the game at the top. A major setback for them ahead of this game is Afridi's injury.

"I have thought a lot about how crazy it would have been if Shaheen Afridi had been there in an IPL auction. A tall left-arm seamer who sets the game with the new ball and also unleashes yorkers at the death. He might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at the IPL auction."

Notably, Pakistan will be without their fast bowling spearhead at Asia Cup 2022. The youngster is currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Ashwin also spoke about Imad Wasim's absence from the Pakistan squad for the continental event. He added:

"Imad Wasim is a notable exclusion from Pakistan's squad. He has been a regular feature for them in the T20 format. But he is not there this time. Instead, they have gone for Mohammad Nawaz, who is very much like Ravindra Jadeja."

India and Pakistan are set to battle it out in the second match of the 2022 Asia Cup. The high-octane clash between the two arch-rivals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

"I don't think any team in world cricket has such a rich backup of fast bowlers" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Pakistan's large pool of pacers

Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted that despite Shaheen Afridi's absence, Pakistan have a lot of impressive fast bowlers in their lineup. He pointed out how most bowlers from the country have the ability to generate express pace.

The veteran off-spinner stated that Pakistan are ahead of all the other teams in international cricket when it comes to their pace attack.

He elaborated:

"All Pakistani fast bowlers clock 140-145 kph consistently. I don't think any team in world cricket has such a rich backup of fast bowlers. Pakistan have always been a side with so much raw talent on display."

Ashwin is a part of India's squad for the Asia Cup. It remains to be seen if he will be able to make it to the playing XI for the game against Pakistan, as the side also have other spin bowling options in Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

