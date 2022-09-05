IND vs PAK 2022: Muhammad Rizwan taken to hospital for MRI scans following win over India in Asia Cup 2022 

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was taken to hospital for precautionary MRI scans following his injury against India on Sunday, September 4. He landed awkwardly on his right leg while trying to fetch a bouncer behind the stumps.

As the ball evaded Rizwan, the entirety of the wicketkeeper's body weight landed on his knee, following which he collapsed on the ground and sought help. After a lengthy halt, he was deemed fit to carry on with his glovework and even stepped out in the run chase. The Peshawar-born batter scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries to lay the groundwork for Pakistan's five-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that Rizwan was taken to the hospital immediately after the Indo-Pak game in Dubai to determine the extent of his injury.

He is a vital cog in Pakistan's batting unit and is currently the leading run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2022 with 192 runs in three matches.

It is to be noted that Pakistan are battling an injury crisis over the last couple of weeks. While Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have already been ruled out of the tournament, fellow pacer Shahnawaz Dahani didn't feature in the Super 4 contest against India due to a niggle. Moreover, the Babar Azam-led side do not have a backup wicketkeeper in their squad.

Pakistan players have battled through pain in the ongoing Asia Cup so far. Rizwan had looked in pain throughout the run chase, while Naseem Shah completed his spell while battling cramps during their campaign opener against India last weekend.

Rizwan is known to have beaten the pain barrier in the past as well. He competed in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia despite being in the ICU the night before.

Muhammad Rizwan top-scored in Pakistan's narrow five-wicket win over India

The Men in Green began their Super 4 campaign in style courtesy of a five-wicket win over India. Chasing a 182 for victory, Rizwan was Pakistan's mainstay as he scored his second fifty in his third match against India to help his side register their highest-ever T20I run chase against their arch-rivals.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #Cricket Mohammad Rizwan absolutely brilliant - limping, struggling with injury, yet still ran quick twos virtually on one leg #INDvPAK Mohammad Rizwan absolutely brilliant - limping, struggling with injury, yet still ran quick twos virtually on one leg #INDvPAK #Cricket

Pakistan will hope that their star player's injury is not serious as they still have to take on Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Will the wicketkeeper-batter recover in time ahead of his team's upcoming clash against Afghanistan on September 8 (Thursday)? Let us know what you think.

