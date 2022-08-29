IND vs PAK 2022: “Young man with the heart of a lion” - Twitterati hail Naseem Shah for braving pain and bowling despite cramps

Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah made an impressive T20I debut in the high-pressure Asia Cup 2022 clash against India in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). The 19-year-old ended with figures of 2 for 27 even as Pakistan went down in a thrilling contest by five wickets.

Naseem got Pakistan off to a brilliant start as they set out to defend a total of 147, cleaning up KL Rahul for a golden duck. He later returned to send back the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav for 18, beating him for pace and uprooting his off-stump.

What won the hearts of cricket fans from both India and Pakistan, however, was the fact that the fast bowler completed his last over, the 18th of India’s innings, despite suffering from severe cramps. Naseem was not even able to run in properly. However, he did not give up and completed the over.

Although Ravindra Jadeja struck him for a four and a six, Twitterati applauded the youngster’s commitment. Here are some reactions on social media:

Sivy Kanefied @Sivy_KW578



I just have to stand & applaud this young man’s efforts. PAK were defending just 148 & Naseem Shah, with his 2/27, gave it his 150% to keep PAK in the contest on debut in a high-profile clash. He showed immense courage fighting cramps - respect Naseem Shah Appreciation TweetI just have to stand & applaud this young man’s efforts. PAK were defending just 148 & Naseem Shah, with his 2/27, gave it his 150% to keep PAK in the contest on debut in a high-profile clash. He showed immense courage fighting cramps - respect Naseem Shah Appreciation TweetI just have to stand & applaud this young man’s efforts. PAK were defending just 148 & Naseem Shah, with his 2/27, gave it his 150% to keep PAK in the contest on debut in a high-profile clash. He showed immense courage fighting cramps - respect ❤️ https://t.co/Ofy4dsDLAv

Islamabad United @IsbUnited



#INDvPAK #UnitedWeWin @iNaseemShah Huge respect for Naseem Shah! No doubt he is a true Gladiator. Well bowled young man Huge respect for Naseem Shah! No doubt he is a true Gladiator. Well bowled young man 👏#INDvPAK #UnitedWeWin @iNaseemShah

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#INDvsPAK As we celebrate Hardik Pandya, which we should, doff your hats for Naseem Shah, for that effort put in despite cramps. Literally cranking it up at 142 clicks with one leg. As we celebrate Hardik Pandya, which we should, doff your hats for Naseem Shah, for that effort put in despite cramps. Literally cranking it up at 142 clicks with one leg.#INDvsPAK

Babar Azam Fc (India 🇮🇳) @babarindianfc you have to accept the fact that Naseem Shah is the fighter.

He is one of the best pacers in the world currently. Whether you are Indian or Pakistaniyou have to accept the fact that Naseem Shah is the fighter.He is one of the best pacers in the world currently. Whether you are Indian or Pakistani 🇮🇳🇵🇰 you have to accept the fact that Naseem Shah is the fighter.He is one of the best pacers in the world currently. https://t.co/Cv02AsXx0J

Abhay ✍ @Abhay29121995



#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK My heart goes for Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf who bowled death overs even when they had cramp in their legs. They deserve appreciation. Respect from other side of border. My heart goes for Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf who bowled death overs even when they had cramp in their legs. They deserve appreciation. Respect from other side of border. 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK https://t.co/AUu9AJa2oC

Anousha @Anoushay29

Well played!



But hats off to the new and young players of the Pakistani team who gave their all till the very end of the match especially Naseem Shah who was a literal fireball even though it was his first international match



#PAKvIND #naseemshah Congratulations IndiaWell played!But hats off to the new and young players of the Pakistani team who gave their all till the very end of the match especially Naseem Shah who was a literal fireball even though it was his first international match Congratulations India 🇮🇳🎉Well played!But hats off to the new and young players of the Pakistani team who gave their all till the very end of the match especially Naseem Shah who was a literal fireball even though it was his first international match 🇵🇰#PAKvIND #naseemshah https://t.co/KTcPD8JZDJ

Asad Abdullah @asad_qureshi257 - THE RESULT HURTS , THE PERFORMANCE DOESN'T HURT - very well played boys especially the young bowling sensation NASEEM SHAH and spectacular MUHAMMAD NAWAZ THE RESULT HURTS , THE PERFORMANCE DOESN'T HURT - very well played boys especially the young bowling sensation NASEEM SHAH and spectacular MUHAMMAD NAWAZ 👏🇵🇰 - https://t.co/SJ7JLE2DUh

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Naseem Shah limping, but still continuing to bowl. Great spirit by Naseem, he's bowled well on debut! Naseem Shah limping, but still continuing to bowl. Great spirit by Naseem, he's bowled well on debut! https://t.co/WA7IUB2pET

Hamza Kaleem @HKaleem23

Well played Naseem! You played like a warrior

Congratulations India what a game of cricket

#naseemshah #PAKvIND #PakVsInd #BabarAzam𓃵

Pak vs Ind

Pakistan vs India India won the game but Naseem Shah won heartsWell played Naseem! You played like a warriorCongratulations India what a game of cricketPak vs IndPakistan vs India India won the game but Naseem Shah won hearts Well played Naseem! You played like a warrior ❤️Congratulations India what a game of cricket ❤️#naseemshah #PAKvIND #PakVsInd #BabarAzam𓃵Pak vs IndPakistan vs India https://t.co/k3UI36GTzU

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz Watching Naseem Shah run in and bowl with cramp was like watching Steve Austin, his face covered in blood, pass out in the sharpshooter. And like Austin, this feels like a huge launching point in his career. Amazing performance from a young man with the heart of a lion! #INDvsPAK Watching Naseem Shah run in and bowl with cramp was like watching Steve Austin, his face covered in blood, pass out in the sharpshooter. And like Austin, this feels like a huge launching point in his career. Amazing performance from a young man with the heart of a lion! #INDvsPAK https://t.co/oDKrv0nA04

Ali @AbySaale Appreciation tweet for Naseem Shah. Appreciation tweet for Naseem Shah. https://t.co/WaB4qCxRVS

Pakistan skipper praises Naseem Shah

Although Pakistan failed to beat India, team captain Babar Azam praised Naseem’s valiant efforts. Speaking at the post-match conference, he said:

“Naseem was injured too but the way he bowled and the heart he showed was commendable.”

Reflecting on the defeat, he added:

“The way we started (with the ball), was great. We were about 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did really well to make a match of this. Our tail did step up a bit to add those handy runs.”

On holding left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz back for the last over, Babar explained:

“(The) thought was to take the game deep. The Idea was to create pressure but Hardik finished well.”

Chasing 148, India slipped to 89 for 4. However, Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) added 52 for the fifth wicket to lift India. Pandya finished off the match in the last over, slamming Nawaz for a maximum.

The Indian cricketer was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. He had earlier claimed 3 for 25 with the ball.

