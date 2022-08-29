IND vs PAK 2022: “Young man with the heart of a lion” - Twitterati hail Naseem Shah for braving pain and bowling despite cramps

Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah made an impressive T20I debut in the high-pressure Asia Cup 2022 clash against India in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). The 19-year-old ended with figures of 2 for 27 even as Pakistan went down in a thrilling contest by five wickets.
Naseem got Pakistan off to a brilliant start as they set out to defend a total of 147, cleaning up KL Rahul for a golden duck. He later returned to send back the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav for 18, beating him for pace and uprooting his off-stump.
What won the hearts of cricket fans from both India and Pakistan, however, was the fact that the fast bowler completed his last over, the 18th of India’s innings, despite suffering from severe cramps. Naseem was not even able to run in properly. However, he did not give up and completed the over.
Although Ravindra Jadeja struck him for a four and a six, Twitterati applauded the youngster’s commitment. Here are some reactions on social media:
Pakistan skipper praises Naseem Shah
Although Pakistan failed to beat India, team captain Babar Azam praised Naseem’s valiant efforts. Speaking at the post-match conference, he said:
“Naseem was injured too but the way he bowled and the heart he showed was commendable.”
Reflecting on the defeat, he added:
“The way we started (with the ball), was great. We were about 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did really well to make a match of this. Our tail did step up a bit to add those handy runs.”
On holding left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz back for the last over, Babar explained:
“(The) thought was to take the game deep. The Idea was to create pressure but Hardik finished well.”
Chasing 148, India slipped to 89 for 4. However, Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) added 52 for the fifth wicket to lift India. Pandya finished off the match in the last over, slamming Nawaz for a maximum.
The Indian cricketer was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. He had earlier claimed 3 for 25 with the ball.