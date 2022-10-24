IND vs PAK 2022: "Our bowling unit has always raised their bar" - Madan Lal praises Indian seamers' efforts in T20 World Cup match

Virat Kohli's phenomenal unbeaten 82 guided India to a gripping four-wicket win over Pakistan in their 2022 ICC T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Former Indian seamer Madan Lal lavished praise on Indian bowlers following the nail-biting thriller.

After Indian skipper Rohit Sharma put Pakistan into bat first, Indian bowlers dictated the proceedings. Arshdeep Singh, who made his T20 World Cup debut, removed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in his first two overs.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, India's sixth bowler, made the difference with some crucial wickets in the middle to curb Pakistan's scoring rate.

Arshdeep stunned Asif Ali with a baffling bouncer which was unplayable for the latter. Asif attempted to duck the ball while throwing his hands at it, but it popped up off the glove and landed comfortably in Dinesh Karthik's safe hands.

Senior pace bowlers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up one wicket apiece as India restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in this crucial T20 World Cup encounter.

While explaining to Aaj Tak on how Indian bowlers have adapted to the conditions in Australia, India's 1983 World Cup-winning star Madan Lal said:

"Our bowling unit has always raised their bar. They have been exceptional when they bowl in different conditions. Bowling on Indian wickets and bowling there (Australia) is completely different. So they have raised the bar."

Mohammed Shami makes a strong return to Indian team

Shami, who replaced ace Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah in the squad, played his first T20 international match in nearly a year. He last played for Indian in this format in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

After the departure of Pakistan openers' in the powerplay, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood revived their innings in a 76-run stand. Iftikhar was menacing in front of Indian spinners as he smashed four sixes, three of them in Axar Patel's over.

Before the Pakistan batter could surge ahead with those big hits, Shami pinned him in front of the stumps for LBW.

Despite Shami's figures reading 1 for 25 from four overs, Madan Lal said that the pace bowler was rusty against Pakistan. While explaining how difficult it is for a bowler to stage a comeback, Madan Lal said:

"I think Mohammed Shami was a bit rusty today. Bowled a very good delivery to get the wicket (of Iftikhar Ahmed) and it was a crucial wicket. If you are playing a game after a long time, then it takes time to get into the groove. To step up in the team again is an additional pressure."

India will play their next match of the Group 2 Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands on October 27 at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG).

