IND vs PAK 2022: “Not like we would have lost” - Ravindra Jadeja disagrees with suggestion that Naseem Shah cramping cost Pakistan the match against India

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja disagreed with the suggestion that cramps to Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah proved to be a clinching factor in the Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai.

The India-Pakistan clash was finely balanced heading into the last few overs. Chasing 148, the Men in Blue needed 32 in the last three overs. However, Pakistan's debutant fast bowler Naseem started cramping. He hobbled and completed the over even as he was in immense pain.

Jadeja took advantage of the situation, smacking the pacer for a four and a six. Things were made worse for Pakistan as they had to place an extra fielder in the ring as per the new over-rate rule.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Indian all-rounder was asked if cramps to Naseem made the difference between victory and defeat in the match. He responded:

“It is not like we would have lost if the Pakistan bowler (Naseem Shah) had not picked up cramps. No matter how big or experienced bowler one is, there is always pressure on them in the last 2-3 overs of a T20 game."

Pointing out that India had a proper strategy in place, he elaborated:

“We were trying to score as many till the 18th-19th over so that we didn’t leave too many for the last over. Luckily, we delivered what we were trying."

Jadeja did praise Naseem over his impressive T20I debut. Asked about his impression of the 19-year-old, he said:

“Naseem Shah is a good young pace bowler. He knows what line, length and areas to bowl against which batter. All three of their fast bowlers were good. They were bowling in good areas. It wasn’t easy.”

Despite suffering from cramps, Naseem ended the match with credible figures of 2 for 27 from his four overs. He cleaned up KL Rahul for a golden duck in his first over and returned to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav (18) in the 15th over.

“Nerves can lead to cramps” - Ravindra Jadeja

Players have been struggling due to the excessive heat in the UAE. Considered one of the fittest athletes, Jadeja was asked how cricketers can deal with such harsh conditions. He stated:

“Weather is the same for all. It’s not that it is good for one team and bad for the other. It is up to the individual to prepare himself - take the proper amount of water and fluid intake. As a professional cricketer, everyone takes care of it.”

He also admitted that feeling the pressure of a tense situation could also lead to cramps. Jadeja concluded:

“Sometimes, due to pressure situation, the nerves set it, and that can lead to cramps.”

Following the win over Pakistan, India’s next Asia Cup 2022 clash will be against Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday.

