Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag gave a cheeky reply to a Pakistani fan who broke the television after his team lost against Team India on Sunday, October 23.

Virat Kohli's staggering 82-run knock helped the Men in Blue prevail over their neighbors in an edge-of-seat thriller in the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Virender Sehwag took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of the reaction of a furious Pakistan cricket fan following their team's defeat. In it, one can witness the fan venting his frustration on television by violently kicking it.

Sehwag captioned the post:

Relax Padosiyon , it’s only a game :) You tried really well. Hamaare yahan Deepawali hai toh pataakhe phod rahe hain aur aap bevajah TV 📺 phod rahe hain 🤣. Nahin yaar, TV ka kya kasoor. #indvspak #tvmatphodo #happydeepawali

"The body language was not positive"- Virender Sehwag criticizes KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for subdued batting performance against Pakistan

After India's hard-fought victory, Virender Sehwag analyzed India's batting approach. The 44-year-old pointed out that the Indian openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, lacked aggressive intent at the start of the match against Pakistan bowlers.

He criticized the duo for the same and urged one of them to take the initiative of taking down bowlers from the onset.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian player said:

“Did our openers look aggressive? They were leaving and defending the ball. The body language was not positive. One out of the two needs to be positive. Decide who will do that because you also have to dominate against the bowlers. One of them needs to take charge.”

Effusive in his praise for Virat Kohli's majestic knock, Sehwag also said:

“You cannot praise Virat Kohli enough. Who had thought that he would make such a comeback? He is back. If anyone could have won, it was King Kohli and he looked like his vintage self.”

Rohit Sharma's men will meet the Netherlands in their second Super 12 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.

