IND vs PAK 2022: "Hardik Pandya at the moment is batting like a dream" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Indian all-rounder's battle against Shadab Khan

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Hardik Pandya is at the top of his game at the moment and is unlikely to be troubled by Shadab Khan.

India will face Pakistan in a blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). The battle between Pandya and Pakistan's ace spinner Shadab Khan could be one of the deciding factors in the clash.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Manjrekar was asked about his thoughts on a possible face-off between the two all-rounders. He responded:

"Hardik Pandya has a pretty good record against Pakistan. If you remember the 2019 World Cup as well, he was the one who got runs in that match against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya, at the moment, is batting like a dream."

While highlighting Pandya's ability against both pace and spin, Manjrekar acknowledged Shadab Khan's prowess as a spinner. The former India batter said:

"His (Pandya's) prowess against pace and spin is there for everyone to see. Shadab Khan is a pretty competitive bowler. He is not the traditional wrist-spinner that you get; he doesn't turn the ball massively but has the guiles that you need in T20 cricket."

Shadab Khan has picked up 73 wickets in 64 T20Is. The leg-spinner returned figures of 1/22 in his four overs in the T20 World Cup game against the Men in Blue last year.

"Hardik Pandya should be able to manage him" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Hardik Pandya smashed 76 in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Manjrekar reckons Hardik Pandya shouldn't have a problem against Pakistan's vice-captain. He reasoned:

"He (Shadab) is also now more experienced than he was say three-four years back. But Hardik at the moment, as I said, is at the top of his game. So Shadab Khan - despite being a pretty good bowler - Hardik Pandya should be able to manage him."

Manjrekar concluded by observing that the Gujarat Titans captain is generally proficient in reading leg-spinners. The cricketer-turned-analyst said:

"He (Pandya) is not somebody who is good against pace when the ball is coming onto the bat, but against spin, you can have him. I think he reads a leg-spinner pretty well. So shouldn't be a problem for Hardik."

Pandya smashed six sixes during his 43-ball 76 in the 2017 Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan. Four of these maximums came off Shadab Khan's bowling, including three off consecutive deliveries.

