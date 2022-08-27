IND vs PAK 2022: He needs to score runs not only for India but for himself”- Sourav Ganguly’s message to Virat Kohli

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has sent a message to Virat Kohli ahead of India’s opening contest against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.

He feels that Kohli needs to deliver for both the country and himself in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

During a media interaction, he said:

“He needs to score runs not only for India but for himself.”

Having said that, Ganguly seemed confident that the former Indian captain would be able to deliver in the multi-nation tournament. He said:

“Hopefully, it will be a good season for him. We all are confident that he’ll come back.”

Kohli is set to make a comeback after a five-week-long break and will thus take center stage during the tournament.

The batting maestro failed to deliver during the tour of England in which he failed to cross the 20-run mark in four innings during the white-ball series. He has managed 81 runs in four T20Is at an average of 20.25 this year.

“All of us are waiting for him to get that hundred”- Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly said that although everyone is waiting for Kohli’s century, it is not easy to score a century in T20Is. The BCCI president said:

“I’m sure like all of us are waiting for him to get that hundred, he’s working for it as well. The chances of getting a hundred in a T20 is less because of the time, but hopefully, this will be a big season for Kohli.”

For those who do not know, the right-handed batter last slammed a century (his 70th ton) in November 2019 against Bangladesh.

While his century remains uncertain, fans can back him to score at least a half-century in the upcoming blockbuster clash against Babar Azam and Co. on Sunday.

Kohli enjoys an impressive record against Pakistan. He has amassed 311 runs in seven T20I matches at an average of 77.75.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong have joined India and Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup, making the latter two teams favorites to reach the Super Four. If that happens, fans might have the opportunity to enjoy multiple India versus Pakistan matches in the tournament.

