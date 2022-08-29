IND vs PAK 2022: "That's not expected from someone like him"- Virat Kohli's childhood coach on India star's wicket

Former India captain Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma wasn't too pleased with the star batter's shot selection that led to his dismissal against Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli returned from a break and that certainly seemed to have helped him as he scored an impressive 35.

However, he advanced down the track and tried to hit Mohammad Nazaz inside-out over cover, only ending up hitting it straight into the hands of long-off. This was a shocking shot given that the Men in Blue had just lost captain Rohit Sharma and they relied on Kohli to bat long.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what Rajkumar had to say about the top-order not performing once again:

"The top order didn't bat well. Rahul played-on his very first delivery, Rohit didn't look in great touch too. Even after looking good, Virat played such a shot that's not expected from someone like him. The top three need to apply themselves better because they are genuine match-winners."

Pressure was on India after 2021 WC defeat: Saba Karim

Former wicketkeeper Saba Karim was also present on the panel and reckoned that the Men in Blue were under pressure going into the game on Sunday. They were beaten comprehensively the last time these two teams met and so, a lot was riding on this game.

Karim feels the bowlers deserve to be praised because as observed, even 10-15 more runs from Pakistan and the result would have been different. On this, he stated:

"The pressure was on India after the last year's defeat. But the way the bowlers picked up wickets in the last six overs, they ensured Pakistan didn't reach a score of 165-170. It would have then been difficult to chase it down since the pitch was not the easiest to bat on."

The ghosts of Dubai finally seem to be buried after a thrilling win for the Men in Blue.

