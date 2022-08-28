IND vs PAK 2022: "The stigma that India is too big a team for us and we can't beat them is broken" - Moin Khan backs Pakistan to win Asia Cup 

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes that the Babar Azam-led side can trump India in their upcoming clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

In his conversation with Cricket Pakistan on Sunday, he pointed out that Pakistan had emerged victorious when the two sides last faced each other at the T20 World Cup last year. He suggested that the Indian side isn't very strong, as they have made several changes to their lineup.

Khan further mentioned that the Men in Green could lift the coveted championship trophy if they play aggressively:

"The stigma that India is too big a team for us and we can't beat them is broken. They also made many changes and their team isn't as strong. If we adopt an aggressive approach and play together, we have all the ability to win the tournament."

Highlighting the impressive performances of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, he opined that this is the country's "best team":

"Cricket has become too quick. But you have to praise the consistency of players such as Babar Azam. Rizwan has also stepped up his game, whereas Shaheen has also come up with remarkable performances, but unfortunately, he is missing out. I believe this is Pakistan's best team and they possess the ability to win."

India and Pakistan will battle it out in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

"Everyone needs to contain him because otherwise, he will become a problem for anyone" - Moin Khan on Virat Kohli's form

While discussing Virat Kohli's slump in form, Moin Khan highlighted how he lost the captaincy in all three formats. He also pointed out how the Indian side performed unimpressively during that period:

"Typically when you have had such a long spell like this; either you completely crumble under pressure and you become a failure or you have to grind your way back. Kohli lost his captaincy and then the India team did not perform up to the expectations."

At the same time, the ex-cricketer remarked that Kohli is a proven campaigner who will surely bounce back. He warned other teams that it would become really difficult to stop the star batter once he regains his lost touch:

"More or less, Kohli has been a consistent performer and top players such as these make a stunning comeback and everyone needs to contain him because otherwise, he will become a problem for anyone."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli in the batting practice in nets session today ahead of Asia Cup. Virat Kohli in the batting practice in nets session today ahead of Asia Cup. https://t.co/voFglaYFQW

Notably, Kohli was last seen in action during India's tour of England last month. He is set to make his return to competition at the Asia Cup 2022 after a short break.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee