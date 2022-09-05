IND vs PAK 2022: "There are very less bowlers in T20 cricket that claims wickets" - Virender Sehwag feels batters often gift their wicket in the shortest format 

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag believes that the T20 format lacks bowlers who have the ability to pick up wickets at will. The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, September 4, saw 10 out of 12 wickets fall via catches, with one lbw and a run out comprising the rest.

Sehwag is of the opinion that batters dictate the fall of wickets instead of bowlers in T20 cricket. The majority of the wickets stem from the need to accelerate the scoring, whereas, in other formats, bowlers generally have to strive harder to earn a breakthrough.

Opining that bowlers tend to bowl defensively over the fear of conceding boundaries, Sehwag said on Cricbuzz:

"There are very less bowlers in T20 cricket that claims wickets. Usually, it is the batter who gifts his wicket by either slogging or even gets run out. Very few bowlers who can get wicket by bowling yorkers. Bowlers, out of fear of getting hit, lose the confidence of getting wickets by bowling in the good areas."

The former Indian batter added that captains prefer the kind of bowlers who pick up wickets at the right time. Sehwag said:

"There are very few bowlers who are capable of taking wickets at will. Everyone prefers those kinds of bowlers, who take wickets at the right time."

On Sunday, India desperately yearned for a wicket in the middle overs, but failed to make a breakthrough. Muhammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz stitched together a 73-run partnership for the third wicket in quick time to set up a splendid platform for the finishers.

Noting that Nawaz played the most impactful innings out of all the Pakistan batters, Sehwag said:

"I think Nawaz played a more impactful innings, because that was a crucial stage. Had he not scored 40 off 22 deliveries, Pakistan would not have reached till the end."

The left-arm all-rounder was promoted up the order to counter India's leg-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. The ploy worked as Nawaz's hitting allowed Rizwan to continue to anchor the innings from the other end without any undue pressure.

"Nawaz helped take the pressure off Rizwan" - Virender Sehwag

The left-handed batter came into the crease during a tricky phase of the run chase. Following Fakhar Zaman's dismissal, the scoreboard read 63-2 in the ninth over. He immediately got into work as a floater batter, hitting two boundaries off the first two deliveries he faced.

Opining that Nawaz's free-flowing innings eased Rizwan's task at the other end, Sehwag said:

"Nawaz helped take the pressure off Rizwan. Had a set batter got out while trying to increase the rate, it would have been difficult for two new batters at the crease. During that partnership, there were a couple of boundaries in each over. So Rizwan never felt the pressure of scoring quickly. Such a partnership is ideal for all formats."

The wicketkeeper-batter took his time, rotated the strike well and stayed at the crease till the 17th over. He registered yet another fifty against India and finished with a well-compiled 71 off 50 deliveries.

Who was the most impactful batter for Pakistan in their highest-ever T20I run chase against India? Let us know what you think.

