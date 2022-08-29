IND vs PAK 2022: "They need to find proper solid batters for No.4 and No.5 spots" - Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Pakistan need to revamp their middle-order 

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that Pakistan do not have enough power in their batting order after Fakhar Zaman at No.3. The Men in Green played Iftikhar Ahmed, Khusdil Shah, Shadab Khan, and Asif Ali in the middle order in their Asia Cup 2022 opener, but the combination was an unconvincing one against a potent Indian bowling unit.

Iftikhar was the second highest scorer for Pakistan with 28 runs, but the batters from No.5-7 could only score a combined tally of 21 runs off 23 deliveries.

The underwhelming contribution from the middle-order made a huge impact as Pakistan could only post 147 on the board, which was deemed 15-20 runs short of a par total.

PCB Media @TheRealPCBMedia



Read more:



#AsiaCup2022 Naseem Shah the star as India beat Pakistan by the skin of their teethRead more: pcb.com.pk/news-detail/na… Naseem Shah the star as India beat Pakistan by the skin of their teethRead more: pcb.com.pk/news-detail/na…#AsiaCup2022

Opining that skipper Babar Azam and the selection committee should prioritize finding quality middle-order batters, Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel:

"The selection committee and the management should do something about the middle order. The team seems to crumble after Fakhar Zaman gets out at No.3. They need to find proper solid batters for No.4 and No.5 spots. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah are better suited in the lower middle order."

The promotion of vice-captain Shadab Khan over Asif Ali in the 15th over also baffled fans and pundits alike. The 30-year-old batter is the team's designated finisher, but was still shunned to No.7 despite the team needing a surge of runs at that point in the game.

"I felt that Pakistan lacked a pace-bowling all-rounder yesterday" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Deploying a make-shift bowling attack in the absence of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jnr, the Men in Green played three seamers and two spinners. The bowling attack lacked a sixth bowling option, which proved to be a huge difference as India used their six bowlers to perfection in the first innings.

With heat and cramps taking toll on players as the match progressed, Babar had to make the most of the bowlers at his disposal.

Noting that a sixth-bowling option in the form of a pace bowling all-rounder will improve the balance of the side, Inzamam said:

"Pakistan need to play an all-rounder. I felt that Pakistan lacked a pace-bowling all-rounder yesterday. It would have been easier for Babar Azam,, he would have had an option for the final over. A captain should have at least six bowling options when it comes to T20 cricket."

Do Pakistan need new batters in the middle order ahead of the T20 World Cup? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das