IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 Babar Azam memes after his golden duck in Super 12 clash of 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the ire of fans after his failure against Team India in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed Babar Azam for a golden duck with an impressive inswinger in the second over.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the neighboring nation to bat first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar began the proceedings with a quiet over as he troubled Mohammad Rizwan by extracting some swing.

Arshdeep Singh then gave India a massive breakthrough off his first delivery of the World Cup by sending Babar back to the hut and vindicating Rohit's decision. Considering the fragility of their middle order, losing their skipper early was a huge setback for Pakistan.

Babar Azam's failure today caught the attention of fans, who trolled him brutally on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

Arshdeep Singh also removed Mohammad Rizwan after Babar Azam to stun Pakistan inside Powerplay

After Babar's departure, Pakistan's fortunes rested heavily on the ever-consistent Mohammad Rizwan. However, Rizwan endured a rare day off as Arshdeep Singh scalped his wicket in the 4th over to deliver a double blow to Pakistan.

Shan Masood then weathered the storm in the powerplay and ensured there were no more casualties in the first six overs. Rohit Sharma kept exerting pressure on the batters continuously by resorting to aggressive field placements, complementing the bowlers' efforts.

After 10 overs, Pakistan managed to reach 60/2, with Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed holding the fort at the crease.

Pakistan's team management will be hoping for the duo to play aggressively in the remaining overs and amplify their scoring rate, as they still have big hitters waiting in the dugout.

