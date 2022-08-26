IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes as fans roast Hasan Ali after he replaces injured Mohammad Wasim Jr

An unfortunate side strain ruled out Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. from the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. After suffering from an injury during a practice session on Wednesday, the young speedster underwent the necessary scans in Dubai.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Medical Advisory Committee evaluated his reports and advised him to recuperate on the sidelines. The selectors named experienced pacer Hasan Ali as Wasim's replacement in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad after deliberating with the team management in Dubai.
Hasan Ali has been in indifferent form in international cricket over the last 12 months, which forced selectors to ignore him earlier. The right-arm pacer picked up only 8 wickets in as many T20I games in this period while conceding runs at an economy of 8.63.
Soon after learning about the development, Pakistan cricket fans slammed the move to rope in out-of-form Hasan Ali into the squad. They took to the Twitter platform to express their displeasure and roasted the 28-year-old right-arm pacer by sharing hilarious memes.
Here are some of the top memes related to this matter:
Pakistan will face India on August 28 in Asia Cup 2022
The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will kick off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a high-octane clash against Team India on August 28 (Sunday). Their pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is already out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Mohammad Wasim's absence will further dent their bowling attack.
Here is their schedule for the group stage of the tournament:
August 28, Pakistan vs India, 2nd Match, Group A: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).
September 2, Pakistan vs Hong Kong, 6th Match, Group A: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (7.30 pm).
Pakistan squad
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.