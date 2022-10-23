IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan set a target of 160 against India 

Pakistan managed to post a total of 159/8 in their first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against India on Sunday (October 23) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Men in Green got off to a poor start after being asked to bat first by Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Arshdeep Singh dismissed their prolific openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan inside four overs, breaking the backbone of their batting line-up.

Shan Masood then built the innings with a 76-run partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed (54). The duo batted sensibly without taking any risks until the 10th over and took their side to 60/2.

Iftikhar Ahmed switched gears after the drinks break and unleashed himself, smashing 21 runs in Axar Patel's only over of the match.

In the process, he also brought up his half-century in just 32 balls. He provided a much-needed boost to Pakistan's run rate by attacking the spinners.

Mohammed Shami (1/25) dismissed Ifthikar in the 13th over to give a crucial breakthrough for the Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya then scalped three wickets in the space of two overs to completely dampen the momentum created by Iftikhar Ahmed.

Shan Masood anchored the innings all along and notched a patient half-century to ensure Pakistan reached a respectable total in the contest.

He held their innings together amidst the chaos and helped others express themselves. Shaheen Afridi (16 off 8 balls) played a cameo in the death overs to help his side reach 159/8.

Fans troll Pakistan's timid batting approach against India in T20 World Cup 2022

Fans enjoyed intense action between bat and ball in the first innings of the Super 12 clash between the neighboring Asian nations. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Sagar @sagarcasm Arshdeep Singh right now Arshdeep Singh right now https://t.co/j7o96hKcX2

