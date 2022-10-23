IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after the toss as Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant miss out

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign will kick off today with a high-octane clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Around one lakh spectators are expected to be in attendance at the Stadium for the epic clash.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and expectedly elected to bowl first. Flamboyant wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on the spot in the playing XI as the team management went with experienced players Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Fans observed team combinations after the toss and expressed their opinions by sharing hilarious memes. They were nervous in anticipation of their team's chances. They also voiced divided views on the selection of a few players from both teams.

Here is a collection of the best memes after the toss:

"Guessing it'll swing so we'll use it to our advantage"- Rohit Sharma explains his decision of bowling first

Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma admitted he felt that prevailing overcast conditions at the ground might offer some swing, and it played a role in his decision to bowl first in the contest. Explaining his point of view, Rohit Sharma said:

"We're going to field first. Looks like a good pitch. A bit of grass covering but I don't know how much it's going to help the seamers. Always nice with overcast conditions and guessing it'll swing so we'll use it to our advantage. Preparation has been really good."

Shedding light on preparations in the lead-up to the game and their readiness, Sharma added:

"Had a great time to prepare in Perth and we then came to Brisbane and played a couple of practice games. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves. (On the packed crowd) Great feeling - we were expecting nothing less than this."

He added:

"Good to see everyone here so hopefully we can provide some entertainment. We've gone with seven batters; an all-rounder, three seamers and two spinners."

